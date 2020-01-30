शहर चुनें

Delhi Elections 2020: आप का अमित शाह पर हमला, दिल्ली का माहौल बिगाड़ना चाहते हैं गृहमंत्री

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 05:48 PM IST
संंजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
संंजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के छात्रों द्वारा निकाले गए मार्च के दौरान चली गोली को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता संजय सिंह ने कहा कि गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दिल्ली के माहौल को बिगाड़ना चाहते हैं। पहले उन्होंने अपने नेताओं से भड़काऊ भाषण दिलवाए, उसके बाद आज यह घटना हुई।
  उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी को दिल्ली चुनावों में अपनी हार नजर आ रही है, इसलिए डर के मारे यह साजिश रच रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही संजय सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि अमित शाह दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव को स्थगित कराने के लिए षड़यंत्र रच रहे हैं। 

मालूम हो कि जामिया के छात्रों ने महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर जामिया से राजघाट तक नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ मार्च निकाला था। इस मार्च के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों को सामने अचानक एक युवक आ गया और प्रदर्शनकारियों पर गोली चला दी, जिससे एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया। 

पुलिस ने गोली चलाने वाले युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस घटना के बाद से एहतियात के तौर पर आईटीओ, दिल्ली गेट और जामा मस्जिद मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद कर दिए गए हैं।
 
delhi elections 2020 delhi assembly election delhi assembly elections election amit shah sanjay singh aap
