Delhi Elections 2020: आप का अमित शाह पर हमला, दिल्ली का माहौल बिगाड़ना चाहते हैं गृहमंत्री

उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी को दिल्ली चुनावों में अपनी हार नजर आ रही है, इसलिए डर के मारे यह साजिश रच रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही संजय सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि अमित शाह दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव को स्थगित कराने के लिए षड़यंत्र रच रहे हैं।
Sanjay Singh, AAP on Jamia area firing incident: HM Amit Shah wants to disturb environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in #DelhiElections, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear. HM is conspiring to postpone polls. pic.twitter.com/Gt1h0fkAlI— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
30 जनवरी 2020