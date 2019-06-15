दिल्ली एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर काम पर लौटे, कहा- हालत नहीं सुधरे तो 17 को फिर करेंगे हड़ताल

विज्ञापन

Amrinder Singh Malhi, President, RDA (Resident Doctors' Association), AIIMS: All resident doctors are back to work but we will continue with symbolic protest by wearing black badges, bandages&helmets. If condition worsens we will go on indefinite strike from June 17. pic.twitter.com/nOxcqPCSsi — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation meets Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the ongoing strike of doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/0GDIcaDHQs — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS: We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal Govt to meet demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to indefinite strike at AIIMS. #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की घटना को लेकर देशभर का चिकित्सीय वर्ग विरोध में खड़ा हो चुका है। वहीं एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने अपनी हड़ताल शनिवार को वापस ले ली है। इसकी जानकारी खुद रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन, एम्स के अध्यक्ष अमरिंदर सिंह मल्ही ने दी।अमरिंदर सिंह के अनुसार सभी रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर अपने काम पर वापस लौट रहे हैं लेकिन हम सांकेतिक रूप से बंगाल में हुई घटना का विरोध करते रहेंगे। इसके लिए हम काली पट्टी और हेलमेट पहनकर काम करेंगे। अगर हालात नहीं सुधरे तो हम फिर से 17 जून से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे।इससे पहले शनिवार सुबह केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के डॉक्टरों के एक दल से मिले और उनसे बातचीत की।वहीं आज सुबह एम्स के ही रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया था कि वह बंगाल केे डॉक्टरों की मांगे पूरी नहीं होने तक हड़ताल जारी रखेंगे। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो वह अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जा सकते हैं। हालांकि एसोसिएशन ने बाद में अपना विचार बदल लिया और हड़ताल खत्म कर दी।