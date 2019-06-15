शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi aiims residents doctors back to work with bandage helmet if condition worse strike on 17 june

दिल्ली एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर काम पर लौटे, कहा- हालत नहीं सुधरे तो 17 को फिर करेंगे हड़ताल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 11:33 AM IST
delhi aiims residents doctors back to work with bandage helmet if condition worse strike on 17 june
- फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की घटना को लेकर देशभर का चिकित्सीय वर्ग विरोध में खड़ा हो चुका है। वहीं एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने अपनी हड़ताल शनिवार को वापस ले ली है। इसकी जानकारी खुद रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन, एम्स के अध्यक्ष अमरिंदर सिंह मल्ही ने दी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमरिंदर सिंह के अनुसार सभी रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर अपने काम पर वापस लौट रहे हैं लेकिन हम सांकेतिक रूप से बंगाल में हुई घटना का विरोध करते रहेंगे। इसके लिए हम काली पट्टी और हेलमेट पहनकर काम करेंगे। अगर हालात नहीं सुधरे तो हम फिर से 17 जून से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे।


इससे पहले शनिवार सुबह केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के डॉक्टरों के एक दल से मिले और उनसे बातचीत की।


वहीं आज सुबह एम्स के ही रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया था कि वह बंगाल केे डॉक्टरों की मांगे पूरी नहीं होने तक हड़ताल जारी रखेंगे। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो वह अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जा सकते हैं। हालांकि एसोसिएशन ने बाद में अपना विचार बदल लिया और हड़ताल खत्म कर दी।

Recommended

टिक टॉक (डेमो पिक्चर)
Tech Diary

पति ने TikTok छोड़ने को कहा पत्नी ने दुनिया ही छोड़ दी, 'आखिरी' वीडियो व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा

14 जून 2019

neem karoli baba
Spirituality

चमत्कार और रहस्यों से भरा कैंची धाम, जहां जाने मात्र से ही संवर जाती है बिगड़ी तकदीर

15 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान को एक बार फिर पीटेगा भारत

15 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान को एक बार फिर पीटेगा भारत

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: हिंदुस्तान की जीत की दुआएं करता है यह पाकिस्तानी, धोनी से खास रिश्ता

14 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी फैन
मोहम्मद बशीर
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: हिंदुस्तान की जीत की दुआएं करता है यह पाकिस्तानी, धोनी से खास रिश्ता

14 जून 2019

सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में गोचर
Predictions

सूर्य के मिथुन राशि में गोचर से संवर जाएगी इन पांच राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपनी किस्मत का हाल

15 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या, हमलावर ने खुद को भी मारी गोली

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
aiims resident doctors strike doctors strike aiims doctors ends strike resident doctors association aiims aiims aiims delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति विद्यार्थी सम्मान
Jhansi

मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान, मेडल पहनाए और दिए प्रमाण पत्र

15 जून 2019

टिक टॉक (डेमो पिक्चर)
Tech Diary

पति ने TikTok छोड़ने को कहा पत्नी ने दुनिया ही छोड़ दी, 'आखिरी' वीडियो व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'वायु' से धीमी हुई मानसून की गति, बारिश के लिए इन राज्यों को करना होगा इंतजार

14 जून 2019

Common service centres to restart Aadhaar related work within a week according to UIDAI
Business Diary

आम लोगों को UIDAI का तोहफा, एक हफ्ते के अंदर यहां पर मिलेंगी आधार संबंधी सभी सेवाएं

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित कोचर की हत्या(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः विकासपुरी में हुई प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझी, गिरफ्तार नाबालिग ने बताई वजह

दिल्ली के विकासपुरी में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर अमित कोचर की हत्या की गुत्थी पुलिस ने सुलझा ली है।

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
blood donation camp
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की मुहिम : भीषण गर्मी में अनजान की जान बचाने निकले महादानी

15 जून 2019

पांच लोगों को मारी गई गोली
Delhi NCR

दहली दिल्लीः बेखौफ बदमाशों ने 12 घंटे में पांच लोगों को गोलियों से भूना

15 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर से मारपीट पर हो सकती है 12 साल जेल, बनेगा सख्त कानून

15 जून 2019

अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में मौजूद योगी आदित्यनाथ
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीददारों के हितों से खिलावाड़ की इजाजत नहीं, योगी ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में ली छह घंटे मैराथन बैठक

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

मोंटी चड्ढा और उनके पिता दिवंगत पोंटी चड्ढा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

धोखाधड़ी मामले में गिरफ्तार बिल्डर मोंटी चड्ढा की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

13 जून 2019

DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का खरीदारों ने किया विरोध
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः सीएम योगी कर रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक, बाहर चल रहा था खरीदारों का हंगामा

14 जून 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

24 घंटे में 5 हत्याओं से दहली दिल्ली, केजरीवाल बोले- एलजी और गृहमंत्री साहब इस ओर ध्यान दें

14 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर

अयोध्या में आतंकी हमले का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को इनपुट मिले हैं कि आतंकी अयोध्या में आतंकी हमला करने की फिराक में हैं। ऐसे में शहर के चप्पे चप्पे पर सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है।

15 जून 2019

खेल 0:48

World Cup 2019: भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के फैन सुधीर गौतम का शंखनाद

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:18

इस विदेशी फिल्म की खास स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला

14 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:35

दीपिका कक्कड़ की छोटे परदे पर धमाकेदार वापसी, नए शो में नया किरदार

14 जून 2019

इमरान 1:15

राष्ट्रप्रमुखों के स्वागत के दौरान तमीज भूले इमरान खान, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल

14 जून 2019

Related

अमित कोचर की हत्या(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बेल बजाकर बाहर बुलाया, 10 मिनट बात की, फिर गोलियां मार उतारा मौत के घाट

14 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

विस्फोट के बाद ध्वस्त हुआ मकान
Delhi NCR

अवैध पटाखे बनाते समय मकान में विस्फोट, एक की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार ने पार्किंग नियम में किया बदलाव, जानिए- क्या है नए नियम

14 जून 2019

भाविक बंसल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के भाविक बंसल ने एम्स प्रवेश परीक्षा में किया टॉप, चार छात्रों के 100 पर्सेंटाइल

13 जून 2019

धूल भरी आंधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 18-19 जून को बारिश की संभावना, गर्मी से मिल सकती है राहत

14 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.