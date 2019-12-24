शहर चुनें

Court issues bailable warrant against BJP leader Kapil Mishra

कोर्ट ने भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा के खिलाफ जारी किया जमानती वारंट

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 01:43 PM IST
Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra - फोटो : Twitter
खास बातें

दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा के खिलाफ मानहानि मामले में जमानती वारंट जारी किया है।
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा के खिलाफ मानहानि मामले में जमानती वारंट जारी किया है। दिल्ली के मंत्री इमरान हुसैन ने कपिल मिश्रा पर मानहानि का आपराधिक केस दर्ज कराया है। इमरान हुसैन का आरोप है कि कपिल ने उनके खिलाफ झूठे आरोप लगाए हैं। 
विज्ञापन


 
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा के खिलाफ मानहानि मामले में जमानती वारंट जारी किया है।
kapil mishra bjp imran hussain aap defamation case aam aadmi party
