दिल्ली पुलिस ने गत 15 जून को राउस एवेन्यू कोर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश की थी। आरोपियों में बृजभूषण के अलावा भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के सहायक सेक्रेटरी विनोद तोमर का नाम भी शामिल है। महिला पहलवानों ने दोनों के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज करवाया है।
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/EYWbwmQfuZ— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
