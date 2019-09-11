शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Court Gives Interim Protection to over arrest to AAP MLA

दिल्ली: आप विधायक अखिलेश पति त्रिपाठी को मारपीट मामले में मिली अंतरिम राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 06:35 PM IST
कोर्ट से मिला राहत (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
कोर्ट से मिला राहत (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
एमसीडी कर्मचारी से मारपीट के मामले में राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने आप विधायक अखिलेश पति त्रिपाठी को अंतरिम राहत दी है। अब विधायक 13 सितंबर तक गिरफ्तार नहीं हो पाएंगे। यह आदेश त्रिपाठी के अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी के बाद आई है। 
विज्ञापन
वहीं कोर्ट 13 अगस्त दोपहर दो बजे अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई करेगी। बता दें कि अगस्त में एमसीडी कर्मचारी के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया था जिसके बाद पीड़ित ने केस दर्ज किया था। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

follow these vastu tips for happiness
Vaastu

वास्तु के इन आठ उपायों को घर पर हर किसी को करना चाहिए

11 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद के मौसम की जानकारी में चूक तो नहीं बन गई 'विक्रम' की राह का रोड़ा?

10 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी ने स्वामी विवेकानंदजी के शिकागो भाषण की 125वीं सालगिरह पर इस प्रसंग का जिक्र किया था।
Blog

30 साल के विवेकानंद ने 54 साल के जमशेदजी टाटा को दिए थे 2 आइडिया, और बदल गया भारत का इतिहास

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
11 september 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

11 सितंबर 2019

Himanshu Dhuria of UP was asked this question for one crore rupee in KBC 11 by Amitabh Bachchan
Education

KBC 11: एक करोड़ रुपये के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के हिमांशु से अमिताभ ने पूछा ये सवाल

11 सितंबर 2019

Television

'चंद्रकांता' की निर्देशक नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, FIR दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Television

'चंद्रकांता' की निर्देशक नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, FIR दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
rouse avenue court aap mla akhilesh pati tripathi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो का लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने को लेकर नया खुलासा, ग्राफ में दिखा सबूत

11 सितंबर 2019

कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं से बात करते हुए पीएम मोदी
Agra

मथुरा में बोले मोदीः आज गाय और ओम नाम सुनकर कुछ लोगों के बाल खड़े हो जाते हैं

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जा रहे युवक को लेकर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, पासपोर्ट ऑफिस से लिए थे फिंगर प्रिंट

11 सितंबर 2019

सनोज राज
Education

KBC 11 को मिला पहला करोड़पति, करोड़ रुपये जीतने वाले इस शख्स ने कभी महानगर नहीं देखा

11 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

छात्रा से मसाज कराते हुए स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानें क्या है सच्चाई ?

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चौधरी फवाद हुसैन
Cricket News

भारत के समर्थन में उतरा श्रीलंका, कहा- पाकिस्तान को घर में आकर हराएंगे

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

इस दिन से शुरू होंगे श्राद्ध, 16 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये पांच काम

11 सितंबर 2019

aisha
Education

कौन हैं आयशा चौधरी, जिन पर बनी है प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फिल्म 'द स्काई इज पिंक'

11 सितंबर 2019

faridabad girl murder
Delhi NCR

‘मैं गुहार लगाता रहा, पुलिस दुतकारती रही’ बेबस पिता का दर्द, बोला..ऐसे कैसे बेटी पढ़ाएं, बेटी बचाएं

11 सितंबर 2019

बलूचों का विरोध
World

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः सेक्टर-62 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर युवती के बैग से मिली पिस्तौल, ये है पूरा मामला

नोएडा सेक्टर-62 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर बुधवार दिन में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब चेकिंग के दौरान एक युवती के बैग में पिस्तौल बरामद हुई। इसके तुरंत बाद उसे हिरासत में ले लिया गया।

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: दहेज में एक लाख रुपए और प्लॉट न मिलने पर पति ने दिया तीन तलाक                     

11 सितंबर 2019

challan
Delhi NCR

राजस्थान के ट्रक मालिक ने भरा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, चुकाया 1,41,700 रुपये का जुर्माना

10 सितंबर 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आदर्श नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के सामने कूदकर शख्स ने दी जान, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

11 सितंबर 2019

जेएनयू छात्र संघ चुनाव
Delhi NCR

रद्द हो सकता है जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव, कमेटी को आज देना है जवाब

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः भाजपा विधायक के दामाद ने पेट्रोल पंप के पास की मारपीट, फायरिंग और लूटपाट

11 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आनंद विहार से साहिबाबाद तक सुरंग से गुजरेगी रैपिड ट्रेन

11 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने दस किलो हेरोइन के साथ तीन लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

11 सितंबर 2019

wushu player
Delhi NCR

एक किक से बर्बाद हो गया वुशु खिलाड़ी का करियर

11 सितंबर 2019

सौरभ को जारचा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: 25 हजार रुपए का इनामी अपराधी गिरफ्तार, डबल मर्डर केस में चल रहा था वांछित

11 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

White House में मुस्कुराते राष्ट्रपति के भूत का सच

कई लोगों ने दावा किया है कि दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर देश अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति भवन यानी व्हाइट हाउस में भूत का डेरा है। कई लोगों ने इस बात को कहा है कि व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिका के 16वें राष्ट्रपति अब्राहम लिंकन का भूत घूमता है।

11 सितंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:32

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- राजस्व के लिए नहीं जिंदगियों के लिए बढ़ाया जुर्माना

11 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:11

मथुरा में पीएम मोदी ने महिलाओं के साथ बैठकर छांटा कचरा, किया ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’ अभियान का शंखनाद

11 सितंबर 2019

iphone 11 4:14

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज में है दुनिया का सबसे बेहतरीन कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर

11 सितंबर 2019

जीजा जी छत पर हैं 3:47

जीजा जी छत पर हैं के घर में मचने वाला है बवाल, पंचम अब नहीं जा पाएंगे अंतरिक्ष

11 सितंबर 2019

Related

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से बचने के लिए दिल्ली वालों ने निकाला तोड़, उठा रहे यह कदम

8 सितंबर 2019

judge
Delhi NCR

कचहरी का किस्साः जज साहब ही नहीं मान रहे कोर्ट का आदेश 

11 सितंबर 2019

लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए एआरटीओ कार्यालय में लगी भीड़
Delhi NCR

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के लिए लग रहीं लाइनें भारी चालान का डर: इंश्योरेंस कराने वालों की संख्या भी बढ़ी

11 सितंबर 2019

bengal tiger
Delhi NCR

पानी पिलाने गए कर्मी पर बंगाल टाइगर ने मारा झपट्टा

11 सितंबर 2019

वर्दी के रंग
Delhi NCR

खाकी की खिल्लीः जाम छलकाते सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल

11 सितंबर 2019

पीठ में सूई...
Delhi NCR

बच्ची की पीठ में घुस गई थी सूई, एम्स ने बामुश्किल निकाला

11 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited