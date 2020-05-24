दिल्ली में कोरोना LIVE: लगातार बढ़ रही संक्रमितों की संख्या, मंडियों में उड़ रहीं नियमों की धज्जियां

Delhi: Eid to be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu&Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today. Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. pic.twitter.com/uKqru9tiQf— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
Delhi: Vegetable & fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/IUigMFfwgk— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted as people make purchases at the Okhla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ploNzmToGf— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
