
दिल्ली में कोरोना LIVE: लगातार बढ़ रही संक्रमितों की संख्या, मंडियों में उड़ रहीं नियमों की धज्जियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 10:10 AM IST
ओखला मंडी में खरीदारों की भीड़
ओखला मंडी में खरीदारों की भीड़ - फोटो : ANI
राजधानी दिल्ली में शनिवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित 591 मरीज सामने आए। दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार, राजधानी में अब तक कुल 12,910 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 6267 मरीज ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। वहीं, कुल 231 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि इन सब के बावजूद कई इलाकों में लोग लापरवाही करते नजर आ रहे हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिल्ली में कोरोना से संबंधित हर खबर-

जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम की अपील
देश भर में सोमवार को ईद का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम सैयद अहमद बुखारी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन करें और सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों को ध्यान में रखकर ही काम करें।
रमजान में भी नहीं लौटी बाजारों की रौनक
दरियागंज इलाके में सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि इस साल कोरोना महामारी के कारण रमजान के महीने में भी बाजार गुलजार नहीं रहे। हर साल की अपेक्षा इस बार व्यापार ठप पड़ा रहा।



ओखला सब्जी मंडी में जुटी भीड़
रविवार सुबह सवेरे ही ओखला सब्जी मंडी में भारी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान मंडी में इतनी भीड़ इकट्ठा हो गई कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ती नजर आईं। 

