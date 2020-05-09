Delhi Live: आज फिर शराब की दुकानों के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइनें, दिल्ली-यूपी सीमा पर हो रही कड़ी जांच

Delhi: Police personnel check IDs and passes of people as they commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid #CoronavirusLockdown . pic.twitter.com/lWL85t12al

Delhi: People keep helmets, water bottles, bags and their other belongings to mark their positions in queues outside liquor shops in Gole Market. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/8V9jZIW5Gr