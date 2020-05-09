शहर चुनें

Delhi Live: आज फिर शराब की दुकानों के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइनें, दिल्ली-यूपी सीमा पर हो रही कड़ी जांच

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 May 2020 10:36 AM IST
शराब की दुकानों के बाहर कुछ इस तरह लगी कतारें
शराब की दुकानों के बाहर कुछ इस तरह लगी कतारें - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के चलते हुए लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण का आज छठा दिन है। हालांकि अब भी दिल्ली में पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या कम नहीं हो रही है। शुक्रवार को कुल 338 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस चरण में केंद्र के निर्देशानुसार राज्यों ने कुछ रियायतें दी हैं। इनमें शराब की दुकानों को खोलने की भी रियायत शामिल है और जब से ये दुकानें खुलनी शुरू हुई हैं, तब से ही रोजाना दुकान खुलने से पहले ही इनके बाहर लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर का अपडेट....

दिल्ली-यूपी सीमा पर हो रही कड़ाई चेकिंग
दिल्ली यूपी सीमा पर आज भी कड़ाई से चेकिंग हो रही है। लोगों पहचान पत्र और पास आदि देखकर ही उन्हें दिल्ली से यूपी और यूपी से दिल्ली जाने-आने दिया जा रहा है।
 
सुबह से ही लगीं लंबी कतारें
दिल्ली में आज भी शराब की दुकानों के खुलने से पहले ही इनके बाहर  लंबी लाइनेें लग गईं। कोई सामाजिक दूरी के लिए बने गोलों में अपने हेलमेट रख रहा है तो कोई बोतल तो कोई पत्थर। इस दौरान जिसे जो मिल रहा है वह  उसी को गोलों में रखकर अपनी बारी आने का इंतजार कर रहा है।
 
coronavirus coronavirus india coronavirus in delhi covid19india covid 19 delhi cases today lockdown in delhi

