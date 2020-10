दिल्ली: पिछले 24 घंटों में रिकॉर्ड 4853 कोरोना संक्रमितों की पुष्टि, 44 लोगों की मौत 

Delhi reports 4,853 new #COVID19 cases, 2,722 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases here rise to 3,64,341, including 3,30,112 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,356 deaths. Active cases 27,873: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/PlALjLQFp5