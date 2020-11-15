दिल्ली में कोरोना के 3235 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि, 95 लोगों की मौत 

दिल्ली में अब तक कुल 54,49,570 जांच की गई हैं। राजधानी में अब तक कुल 4,85,405 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई है। इसमें से 4,37,801 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। कोरोना वायरस की वजह से अब तक कुल 7614 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। दिल्ली में अभी कुल 39,990 सक्रिय मरीज हैं। इनमें से 27089 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। राजधानी में कंटेनमेंट जोन की कुल संख्या 4358 हो गई है।
95 deaths, 3,235 new positive cases and 7,606 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,85,405 including 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 deaths pic.twitter.com/V4sQuL81Kl
