In Delhi, the BJP with AAP’s approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 yrs for “development”.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2018
Even children know that trees are critical to our survival & difficult to replace.
Stand with the Congress & together let’s fight this madness. #BJPAAPChokeDelhi
28 जून 2018