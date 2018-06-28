शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने बीजेपी और आप पार्टी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- विकास के नाम पर काटे जा रहे हजारों पेड़

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 28 Jun 2018 08:17 PM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में हजारों पेड़ काटने के मुद्दे पर भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार पर बृहस्पतिवार को निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने विकास के नाम पर पेड़ काटने को पागलपन करार दिया।



कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने ट्वीट किया कि दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की मंजूरी के साथ केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने पिछले चार सालों में विकास के नाम पर हजारों पेड़ों को काट दिया है। जबकि बच्चों को भी पता है कि पेड़ हमारे जीवन और अस्तित्व के लिए कितने महत्वपूर्ण हैं तथा उनकी जगह नए पेड़ तैयार करना कितना मुश्किल है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे कांग्रेस के साथ खड़े रहे हैं और एक साथ मिलकर इस पागलपन से लड़ें। 
 
