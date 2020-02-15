शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता जयवीर शेरगिरल के घरवालों को मिली दुष्कर्म की धमकी, पुलिस से की शिकायत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 09:54 AM IST
Jaiveer Shergill
Jaiveer Shergill
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता जयवीर शेरगिल ने बताया है कि उन्हें एक ई-मेल के जरिए धमकी मिली है कि उनके घरवालों का दुष्कर्म किया जाएगा और सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या कर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल के माध्यम से उक्त ई-मेल का स्क्रीन शॉट साझा किया है।
उन्होंने बताया कि वह इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराएंगे। उन्होंने पुलिस से अपील की है कि पुलिस उस ई-मेल भेजने वाले का पता लगाए जिसने उन्हें धमकी भरा मेल भेजा है।

बता दें कि जयवीर शेरगिल को जो मेल मिला है उसमें लिखा है कि आप कांग्रेसी साइको लोग ये कहते हो कि भाजपा ने पुलवामा शहीदों के परिजनों को धोखा दिया है। इस मेल में आरोपी ने कांग्रेसियों के लिए कई अभद्र बातें लिखी हैं और जयवीर को उनके परिवार का दुष्कर्म करने और सभी कांग्रेसियों को मारने की धमकी दी है। 
jaiveer shergill delhi police
