AAP vs Congress: अजय माकन बोले- केजरीवाल के जेल जाने की तैयारी पूरी, इसलिए BJP से करना चाहते हैं समझौता

केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ विपक्ष से समर्थन मांगने निकली आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) और कांग्रेस के बीच जंग तेज हो गई है। रविवार को कांग्रेस नेता अजय माकन ने आप और दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ आप कांग्रेस से समर्थन मांग रही है, दूसरी तरफ वे पार्टी के खिलाफ बोल रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा करके अरविंद केजरीवाल क्या चाहते हैं, क्या वे कांग्रेस का समर्थन लेना चाहते हैं या उससे दूरी बनाना चाहते हैं।
#WATCH | On one side, AAP is seeking Congress' support; on the other, they are speaking against the party. What do they want by doing this, do they want to take our support or make distance from the party (Congress)...The thing is very clear that Arvind Kejriwal does not want to… pic.twitter.com/3KFhQGT56l— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023
