Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सुषमा स्वराज के लिए शोक सभा का आयोजन, पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह हैं मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 05:14 PM IST
सुषमा स्वराज शोक सभा
सुषमा स्वराज शोक सभा - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के लिए शोक सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस शोक सभा में पीएम मोदी के अलावा गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के अलावा भाजपा के तमाम बड़े नेता मौजूद हैं। 
बता दें कि सुषमा स्वराज का छह अगस्त को रात में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से 67 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। स्वराज ने दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल में आखिरी सांस ली थी। कुछ साल पहले उनका किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट भी हुआ था।
sushma swaraj bjp amit shah jawaharlal nehru stadium
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

