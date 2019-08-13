दिल्ली: सुषमा स्वराज के लिए शोक सभा का आयोजन, पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह हैं मौजूद

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at condolence meet for late former Union Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj being held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. pic.twitter.com/k3lgftqRRV— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली के गांधीनगर मार्केट में मंगलवार सुबह उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब वहां भीषण आग लग गई
13 अगस्त 2019