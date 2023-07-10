Delhi Rain: राजधानी में लगातार बारिश के बाद केजरीवाल ने बुलाई बैठक, यमुना के बढ़ते जलस्तर पर होगी चर्चा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली में लगातार भारी बारिश के कारण शहर की स्थिति के मद्देनजर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आज दोपहर सचिवालय में एक बैठक बुलाई। बैठक में मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज, आतिशी और संबंधित अधिकारी शामिल होंगे। बैठक में यमुना नदी के स्तर में बढ़ोतरी पर भी चर्चा होगी।
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon, in the wake of the situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also… pic.twitter.com/eFWGK7F0Eq— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
