LIVE: जामिया में छात्र का अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन, कैंपस छोड़ घर लौट रहे छात्र

Similarly people in taking to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take ashram chowk ,DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 16, 2019
Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.
Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road,Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk.
Delhi: A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University removes his shirt and sits at the gate of university demanding action against Delhi police following yesterday's incident. pic.twitter.com/IlE1Ea2nk0— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened.
Normal services have resumed in all stations.
दिल्ली के जामिया इलाके में हुई हिंसा पर दिल्ली की सियासत भी गरमा गई है।
16 दिसंबर 2019