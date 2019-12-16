शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Citizen Amendment act 2019 delhi jamia protest against it live updates of the day

Live

LIVE: जामिया में छात्र का अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन, कैंपस छोड़ घर लौट रहे छात्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 09:31 AM IST
Citizen Amendment act 2019 delhi jamia protest against it live updates of the day
जामिया में हिंसा के बाद घर लौटते छात्र और छात्र शहजाद का शर्ट उतारकर प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला/एएनआई
विज्ञापन

खास बातें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून 2019 (Citizen Amendment act 2019) के विरोध में रविवार को जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों द्वारा किए गए हिंसक प्रदर्शन सोमवार को कैंपस में शांति है। दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय पर छात्रों का प्रदर्शन बीती रात उस वक्त खत्म हुआ जब हिरासत में लिए गए 50 छात्रों की रिहाई हो गई। हालांकि यहां अब भी कुछ छात्रों का शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन जारी है। वहीं सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बंद किए गए सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन अब खुल गए हैं। जबकि दिल्ली से नोएडा आने वाले कुछ रास्ते बंद हैं। वहीं एहतियात के तौर पर दिल्ली सरकार ने दक्षिण-पूर्वी दिल्ली के स्कूल सोमवार को बंद रखने का एलान किया गया है। पढ़ें दिन भर के अपडेट्स...

लाइव अपडेट

09:28 AM, 16-Dec-2019

मथुरा से नोएडा जाने वाले अपनाएं ये रास्ता

जो मथुरा रोड से होकर नोएडा जाते हैं वो लोग आश्रम चौक, डीएनडी या नोएडा लिंक रोड से निकलें। ओखला अंडरपास जो कालिंदी कुंज की ओर जाता है वो भी बंद किया गया है।

 
विज्ञापन
09:26 AM, 16-Dec-2019

नोएडा से दिल्ली आने वाले लोग लें इस रूट का सहारा

नोएडा दिल्ली आने वाले लोगों के लिए निर्देश है कि रोड नंबर 13A जो मथुरा रोड से कालिंदी कुंज की ओर जाती है, बंद है। ऐसे में नोएडा से आने वाले डीएनडी या अक्षरधाम होकर दिल्ली आएं।

 
09:24 AM, 16-Dec-2019

सरिता विहार से कालिंदी कुंज जाने वाली रोड बंद है, लें ये रूट

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सरिता विहार से कालिंदी कुंज जाने वाले रोड नंबर 13A को बंद कर रखा है। नोएडा जाने वाले यात्रियों को मथुरा रोड, आश्रम रोड और डीएडी का रास्ता लेने को कहा गया है। जो लोग बदरपुर से आ रहे हैं उन्हें आश्रम चौक मार्ग लेने के निर्देश हैं।


 
09:15 AM, 16-Dec-2019

कैंपस छोड़ घर जा रहे छात्र

जामिया 5 जनवरी तक बंद है ऐसे में हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद सोमवार से विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र कैंपस छोड़ अपने घरों के लिए रवाना हो रहे हैं।
 
09:10 AM, 16-Dec-2019

शहजाद ने मानी लोगों की अपील, ओढ़ा कंबल

जामिया में अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्र शहजाद ने दो घंटे बाद लोगों की मानते हुए कंबल ओढ़ लिया।

 
09:02 AM, 16-Dec-2019

50 छात्रों की रिहाई के बाद धरना हुआ खत्म

जामिया और जेएनयू के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन तड़के 4 बजे तक जारी रहा। जैसे ही पुलिस ने 50 छात्रों की रिहाई की खबर दी, वैसे ही छात्रों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन खत्म कर दिया। हालांकि नए नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ छात्रों का प्रदर्शन जारी है और छात्र शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से कैंपस में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
08:42 AM, 16-Dec-2019
दक्षिणी-पूर्वी जिले में आज बंद रहेंगे स्कूल
 हिंसा को देखते हुए दक्षिण पूर्व जिले के कई इलाकों में सोमवार को स्कूलों को बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि ओखला, जामिया, न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी, मदनपुर खादर क्षेत्र के सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रहेंगे।

हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद से बंद सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन के निकास और प्रवेश द्वारा सोमवार सुबह खोल दिए गए।


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jamia millia islamia caa protest protest in delhi today protest against cab protest against nrc protest against caa protest against citizenship amendment bill protest in jamia protest against caa in jamia violence in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जडेजा को देर से रनआउट करने पर कोहली हुए नाराज, बोले- क्रिकेट में ऐसा पहले कभी नहीं देखा

16 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvWI: चेन्नई में भारत की करारी हार, ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह के कुछ सीन्स में असहज हो गईं थीं कियारा आडवाणी, बोलीं- मैं इसके लिए राजी...

16 दिसंबर 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी की गिरफ्तारी पर पति संग्राम सिंह ने लगाई पीएम मोदी से गुहार, भाजपा का भी मिला साथ

16 दिसंबर 2019

हिंसक प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: जामिया में हालात काबू में, हिरासत में लिए गए छात्र रिहा

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी के समर्थन में बिग बॉस 13 की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट कोएना मित्रा, कांग्रेस पर की विवादित टिप्पणी

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: न्याय में देर भी अंधेर है... 16 दिसंबर की उस काली रात का इंसाफ अभी बाकी है

16 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान का खुलासा: 'दबंग' के लिए नहीं थे पहली पसंद, ये अभिनेता निभाने वाला था चुलबुल पांडे का किरदार

16 दिसंबर 2019

DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh
Jammu

फ्लाइट कैंसिल कर कार से जाने का बनाया था प्लान, ऐसे हुई सीआरपीएफ के डीआईजी की हादसे में मौत

16 दिसंबर 2019

Hindustani Bhau
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बिग बॉस के घर से बेघर होकर बोले हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ, मेरी मां का प्यार मुझे बाहर खींच लाया

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

माहौल गर्म
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल: हिंसा की आग से गरमाई सियासत, बिगड़े नेताओं के बोल

दिल्ली के जामिया इलाके में हुई हिंसा पर दिल्ली की सियासत भी गरमा गई है।

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गुस्से मे छात्र
Delhi NCR

छात्र संगठनों ने किया आज हड़ताल का आह्वान, जामिया में हुई हिंसा को बताया शर्मनाक

16 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड में मतदान
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: 15 सीटों के लिए चौथे चरण का मतदान जारी, दो प्रमुख मंत्रियों का भविष्य दांव पर

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनावों में राष्ट्रीय बनाम स्थानीय मुद्दों की टक्कर, भाजपा को पीएम के करिश्मे पर भरोसा

16 दिसंबर 2019

विरोध-प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर बवाल: जामिया और एएमयू के बाद लखनऊ के नदवा कॉलेज में भी प्रदर्शन

16 दिसंबर 2019

atul maheshwari scholarship result
Delhi NCR

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा-2019 का परिणाम घोषित

16 दिसंबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

यमुना विकास प्राधिकरणः 126 करोड़ के भूमि घोटाले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, पूर्व एसीईओ गिरफ्तार

16 दिसंबर 2019

Rabri Devi daughter in law Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

ऐश्वर्या ने कहा- राबड़ी देवी ने धक्के मारकर घर से बाहर निकाला

15 दिसंबर 2019

हिंसा का शिकार बस
Delhi NCR

बवालियों ने यात्रियों को भी नहीं बख्शा, बस पर बरसाए पत्थर

16 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

नागरिकता कानून में हो सकता है बदलाव, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिए संकेत

15 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस नेता पंखुड़ी पाठक जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले है। लेकिन उससे पहले अनिल यादव की पूर्व पत्नी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:10

दिल्ली में जानलेवा बना वायु प्रदूषण, दिल्ली वालों को चेतावनी, 17 साल कम हो सकती है उम्र

22 नवंबर 2019

हेमा 1:11

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट 1:33

नई दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर 3 और एयरलाइन्स की सुविधा, चेक-इन काउंटर सेवा का आगाज

19 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण 2:19

फिर हुआ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांस लेना दूभर, प्रदूषण का स्तर इमरजेंसी तक पहुंचने की आशंका

13 नवंबर 2019

Related

जामिया में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं का किया बहिष्कार
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता संशोधन कानूनः दूसरे दिन भी जारी है जामिया के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, सभी परीक्षाएं स्थगित

14 दिसंबर 2019

यूजीसी
Education

जामिया विश्वविद्यालय में चार नए विभागों के लिए शिक्षक पदों पर भर्ती के लिए यूजीसी ने दी मंजूरी 

16 नवंबर 2019

जश्न-ए-अदब
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में जश्न-ए-अदब आज से, जामिया में होगा तीन दिन का आयोजन

8 नवंबर 2019

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी दीक्षांत समारोह।
Education

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के दीक्षांत समारोह में बेटियों का रहा बोलबाला, राष्ट्रपति ने भी सराहा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Delhi NCR

जामिया के 99वें दीक्षांत समारोह में डिग्री देंगे राष्ट्रपति, 29 अक्टूबर से शताब्दी वर्ष शुरू

21 अक्टूबर 2019

file photo
Delhi NCR

जामिया मिल्लिया का परिसर प्लॉस्टिक मुक्त घोषित, लगेगा पांच सौ रुपये का जुर्माना

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited