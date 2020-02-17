बदमाशों की नई तरकीब, मूंगफली के छिलके के बाद अब परफ्यूम की बोतल में भरकर ले जा रहे थे विदेशी नोट

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a passenger, Mohd Arshi (pic 4) from T-3 of IGI Airport & found 1,97,500 Saudi Riyal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar (approx Rs 42.35 Lakh) concealed in perfume bottles&pouches in his bags. He was handed over to Customs officers pic.twitter.com/ezMFuWi7CF— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी की नई तारीख पर सुनवाई के बाद पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है, अक्षय कुमार सिंह के वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि वह अक्षय की ताजा दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति को भेजेंगे।
17 फरवरी 2020