बदमाशों की नई तरकीब, मूंगफली के छिलके के बाद अब परफ्यूम की बोतल में भरकर ले जा रहे थे विदेशी नोट

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a passenger, Mohd Arshi (pic 4) from T-3 of IGI Airport & found 1,97,500 Saudi Riyal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar (approx Rs 42.35 Lakh) concealed in perfume bottles&pouches in his bags. He was handed over to Customs officers pic.twitter.com/ezMFuWi7CF