मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामलाः दिल्ली पुलिस ने सीएम केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ फाइल की चार्जशीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 04:29 PM IST
chief secretary anshu prakash assault , police file chargesheet cm kejriwal sisodia among accused
सीएम केजरीवाल के आवास पर 19 फरवरी को हुए मारपीट मामले में आज(13 अगस्त) दिल्ली पुलिस ने कोर्ट में चार्जशीट फाइल कर दी है, जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री को आरोपी बनाया गया है।
दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस चार्जशीट में सीएम केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया के अलावा 11 विधायकों को भी आरोपी बनाया है। इस तरह इस मामले में कुल 13 लोगों को आरोपी बनाया गया है।

पुलिस ने कई लोगों के बयान और सबूतों के आधार पर चार्जशीट तैयार की है। वहीं केजरीवाल के पूर्व सलाहकार वीके जैन को सरकारी गवाह बनाया है। कोर्ट ने इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 25 अगस्त को तय की है।

मालूम हो कि इस मामले में केजरीवाल के दो विधायक प्रकाश जरवाल और अमानतुल्लाह खान जेल भी गए थे और इस समय वह जमानत पर चल रहे हैं।

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs have been named accused in the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Delhi's Patiala House Court will take cognizance on August 25. https://t.co/ehLe8PhHmM

— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

 

delhi police anshu prakash patiala house court arvind kejriwal manish sisodia

