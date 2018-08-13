Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs have been named accused in the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Delhi's Patiala House Court will take cognizance on August 25. https://t.co/ehLe8PhHmM— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018
