Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चेन स्नेचिंग के आरोपी ने साकेत कोर्ट की 5वीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग, मौत

Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 09:45 PM IST
चेन स्नेचिंग के मामले में पकड़े गए विजय कुमार को मंगलवार को साकेत कोर्ट में पेशी के लिए लाया गया था। इस दौरान आरोपी विजय ने साकेत कोर्ट की पांचवी मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। इलाज के दौरान आरोपी ने दम तोड़ दिया।  
 
chain snatching theft thief accused saket court delhi crime delhi police police
