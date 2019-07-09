दिल्ली: चेन स्नेचिंग के आरोपी ने साकेत कोर्ट की 5वीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग, मौत

चेन स्नेचिंग के मामले में पकड़े गए विजय कुमार को मंगलवार को साकेत कोर्ट में पेशी के लिए लाया गया था। इस दौरान आरोपी विजय ने साकेत कोर्ट की पांचवी मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। इलाज के दौरान आरोपी ने दम तोड़ दिया।

Delhi: A man accused in a chain-snatching case who jumped off the 5th floor of Saket Court earlier today, has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. https://t.co/0oRkA8Av6C