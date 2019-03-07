शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Case registered against AAP MLA from Rithala, Mohinder Goyal at Prashant Vihar police station

दिल्ली: आप विधायक पर लगा महिला से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 02:22 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी मुश्किलों में फंसती नजर आ रही है। दिल्ली के रिठाला से विधायक मोहिंदर गोयल पर एक महिला ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को तहरीर दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तहरीर मिलने के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रशांत विहार थाने में केस दर्ज किया है। मामले की जांच महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध प्रकोष्ठ को दे दी गई है। 


 

Recommended

एफ 16 लड़ाकू विमान और एमराम मिसाइल का टुकड़ा
India News

पाकिस्तानी एफ-16 पर नया खुलासा, 50 किलोमीटर दूर से दागे थे 4-5 एमराम मिसाइल

6 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद मुस्लिम छोड़ अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

6 मार्च 2019

aamna sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
Bollywood

पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद मुस्लिम छोड़ अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

6 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सनी लियोनी ही नहीं ये 6 सुपरस्टार भी कर चुके हैं एडल्ट फिल्मों में काम, अब सब हैं टॉप पर

6 मार्च 2019

सनी लियोनी
सनी लियोनी
Arnold Schwarzenegger
cameron diaz
Bollywood

सनी लियोनी ही नहीं ये 6 सुपरस्टार भी कर चुके हैं एडल्ट फिल्मों में काम, अब सब हैं टॉप पर

6 मार्च 2019

क्या राहु केतु का गोचर सरकारी नौकरी दिलवाएगा? जानिये ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या राहु केतु का गोचर सरकारी नौकरी दिलवाएगा? जानिये ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

शंकर ने आखिरी ओवर में नहीं बनने दिए 11 रन, मैच के बाद किया अपने प्लान का खुलासा

6 मार्च 2019

विजय शंकर
विजय शंकर
विजय शंकर
विजय शंकर
Cricket News

शंकर ने आखिरी ओवर में नहीं बनने दिए 11 रन, मैच के बाद किया अपने प्लान का खुलासा

6 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

धोनी-रोहित-कोहली ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान, युवा शंकर बन गए मैच के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019

टीम इंडिया
team india
VIRAT KOHLI
विजय शंकर
Cricket News

धोनी-रोहित-कोहली ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान, युवा शंकर बन गए मैच के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

कौन हैं विजय शंकर, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी ओवर फेंक बन गए जीत के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019
Cricket News

कौन हैं विजय शंकर, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी ओवर फेंक बन गए जीत के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
mohinder goyal rithala mla aap mla from rithala aap mla prashant vihar police station crime against women प्रशांत विहार थाना मोहिंदर गोयल आप आप विधायक रिठाला
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चीन रक्षा मंत्री
World

चीन ने अपना रक्षा बजट साढ़े सात फीसदी बढ़ाया, भारत के मुकाबले तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा है यह रकम

6 मार्च 2019

catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa
Bizarre News

गधे की वजह से खुला सालों पुराना गहरा राज, इस तरह अचानक सामने आई 'रहस्यमयी दुनिया' की सच्चाई

6 मार्च 2019

Kukurdev temple
Bizarre News

भारत में इस जगह होती है कुत्ते की पूजा, कुकुरदेव मंदिर की अजीबोगरीब मान्यता जान कर हो जाएंगे हैरान

6 मार्च 2019

Patal Bhuvneshwar Cave
Bizarre News

मान्यता: इस गुफा में आज भी मौजूद है भगवान गणेश का कटा हुआ सिर, यही छुपा है कलयुग के अंत का रहस्य

6 मार्च 2019

कृत्रिम सूरज
World

चांद के बाद जल्द चीन में चमकेगा कृत्रिम सूरज

6 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अगर भारत से अच्छे रिश्ते चाहता है पाक तो आइटम-बाइ-आइटम बताए उसने क्या किया

6 मार्च 2019

Attempts to find common ground between Indo-Pak said America
World

भारत-पाक के बीच साझा आधार खोजने की कोशिश : अमेरिका

6 मार्च 2019

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

bjp
Delhi NCR

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता वेदराम भाटी भाजपा में शामिल, मायावती सरकार में रह चुके हैं मंत्री

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता और मायावती सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके वेदराम भाटी आज भाजपा शामिल हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय  ने उन्हें सदस्यता दिलाई।

6 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पंडित दीनदयाल सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

केंद्रीय मंत्रालय के दफ्तर में लगी भीषण आग, एक सब-इंस्पेक्टर की मौत

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सुल्तानपुरी में युवक को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर मारा चाकू, हत्या के बाद आरोपी फरार

7 मार्च 2019

मृतक छात्रा संजना
Delhi NCR

स्कूल में मासूम ने पानी की जगह पिया तेजाब, इलाज के दौरान मौत

6 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 no congress aap alliance says sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी को लगा झटका, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में गठबंधन से किया इनकार

5 मार्च 2019

abhinandan mustache is new trends for young man in faridabad
Delhi NCR

शहर में छाया अभिनंदन जैसी मूंछ, युवा पैदा कर रहे रियल लाइफ हीरो का क्रेज

6 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अतिथि शिक्षकों को गुमराह कर रही दिल्ली सरकार: विजेंद्र गुप्ता

7 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन से इंकार पर केजरीवाल का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस, भाजपा में गुप्त समझौता

5 मार्च 2019

gip mall
Delhi NCR

नोएडा के इस बड़े मॉल की बत्ती गुल, 1 करोड़ का बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर काटा कनेक्शन

6 मार्च 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आप ने लॉन्च किया गाना, रैलियों से लेकर नुक्कड़ सभाओं में जाएगा बजाया

6 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई जिससे वहां अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे में एक सीआईएसएफ जवान की मौत।

6 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस-आप 1:32

शीला दीक्षित ने ‘आप’ के साथ गठबंधन से किया इंकार, दिल्ली में गरमाई सियासत

5 मार्च 2019

सावित्री बाई 1:33

सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी से दिया इस्तीफा,कांग्रेस का थामा दामन

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:41

अभिनंदन से दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की मुलाकात, कहा अभिनंदन पर गर्व है

2 मार्च 2019

आप 3:52

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया अपने 6 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

2 मार्च 2019

Related

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
Delhi NCR

स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण-2019 में दिल्ली छावनी बोर्ड अव्वल, जानिए बाकियों का हाल

7 मार्च 2019

बारिश के आसार
Delhi NCR

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, 7 से 9 मार्च के बीच हल्की बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

5 मार्च 2019

Massive Fire at home burn a person alive in gurugram
Delhi NCR

बीड़ी पीना पड़ा महंगा, घर में लगी आग, एक व्यक्ति जिंदा जला

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गर्लफ्रेंड को महंगा गिफ्ट देने के लिए करते थे लूट, 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

7 मार्च 2019

स्कूल बस में आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः चलती स्कूल बस में लगी भीषण आग, बच्चों को आपातकालीन गेट से निकाला बाहर

5 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भारत सरकार के मंत्रालय भी आतंकियों के निशाने पर, खुफिया ऑडिट के बाद दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कड़ी

5 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.