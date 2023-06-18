Delhi: अमेरिकी नागरिकों से 20 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी, पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस ने एफबीआई के सहयोग से दिल्ली के कार्यालय और इंटरपोल व सीबीआई के समन्वय से चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है जिन्होंने कई अमेरिकी नागरिकों से 20 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी की थी।
Special Cell, Delhi Police in coordination with the office of FBI- Legal Attache, Delhi and Interpol/CBI have arrested four accused who cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars. The masterminds posed as DEA agents and operated from Uganda and India: Special… pic.twitter.com/M8YkvqxLlC— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed