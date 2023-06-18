Delhi: अमेरिकी नागरिकों से 20 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी, पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस ने एफबीआई के सहयोग से दिल्ली के कार्यालय और इंटरपोल व सीबीआई के समन्वय से चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है जिन्होंने कई अमेरिकी नागरिकों से 20 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी की थी।

Special Cell, Delhi Police in coordination with the office of FBI- Legal Attache, Delhi and Interpol/CBI have arrested four accused who cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars. The masterminds posed as DEA agents and operated from Uganda and India: Special… pic.twitter.com/M8YkvqxLlC