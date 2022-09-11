Delhi: 1000 लो-फ्लोर डीटीसी बसों की खरीद का मामला, CBI जांच में नई शिकायत को शामिल करने की एलजी ने दी मंजूरी

दिल्ली परिवहन निगम द्वारा 1,000 लो-फ्लोर बसों की खरीद में कथित अनियमितताओं के मामले में एलजी सचिवालय को मिली शिकायत को सीबीआई को भेजने के मुख्य सचिव के प्रस्ताव को उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने मंजूरी दे दी है।
Delhi LG has approved the proposal of the Chief Secretary to forward to CBI, a complaint received by the LG Secretariat in the matter of gross irregularities/corruption in the procurement of 1000 low-floor buses by the DTC: LG Office— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022
