दिल्ली के अक्षरधाम के पास बेकाबू बस ने सात कारों को मारी टक्कर, तीन घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 05:28 PM IST
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली के अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास एक बस ने सात कारों को टक्कर मारी है। जिसमें तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। मौके पर पुलिस की टीम पहुंच गई है और जांच में जुट गई है।
घायलों को एंबुलेंस के जरिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस हादसे की वजह से वहां काफी जाम लग गया, जिसे कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने खुलवाया।
