बुलंदशहरः फौजी भाइयों में जमीन पर विवाद, छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई को गोली मारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Wed, 07 Nov 2018 04:26 PM IST
firing
firing
ख़बर सुनें
दीपावली के पावन पर्व पर जमीनी विवाद को लेकर 2 फौजी भाइयो में विवाद हो गया जिसमें छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई को गोली मार दी। गोली पेट में लगी। बड़े भाई की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार 5 बीघा जमीन को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। घटना बुलंदशहर के नरसैना थाना इलाके की है। मरीज की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही और उसे हायर मेडिकल सेंटर के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है। 

land disput younger brother fired bulandshahr news uttar pradesh news जमीन विवाद गोली मारी
protest
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सदर बाजार वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का ग्रीन पटाखों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

सदर बाजार वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की ओर से ग्रीन पटाखों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। दुकानदारों ने हरी सब्जियों के अंदर पटाखे रखकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ अपना विरोध व्यक्त किया है।

7 नवंबर 2018

cbi arrested gst assistant commissioner and one other in bribery case
Delhi NCR

घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए दिल्ली सरकार के जीएसटी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर

6 नवंबर 2018

एम्स
Delhi NCR

दिवाली पर अस्पतालों में अलर्ट, वरिष्ठ डॉक्टर रहेंगे मौजूद, एम्स का ट्रामा सेंटर पूरी तरह तैयार

7 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पार्टी के बहाने फ्लैट पर बुलाकर युवती से गैंगरेप, फेसबुक पर हुई थी दोस्ती

7 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण से राहत देने को दिवाली बाद दिल्ली में हो सकती है कृत्रिम बारिश, आईआईटी-आईएमडी कर रहे तैयारी

7 नवंबर 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिवाली पर डीएमआरसी का फैसला, आज रात 10 बजे तक चलेगी अंतिम मेट्रो

7 नवंबर 2018

ट्रक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ट्रकों के प्रवेश पर लग सकती है रोक, दिवाली बाद प्रदूषण बढ़ने की आशंका

7 नवंबर 2018

Reservation Counter
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: यात्री रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम 9 नवंबर की रात दो घंटे के लिए रहेंगे बंद

7 नवंबर 2018

मनोज तिवारी और अमानतुल्ला
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज विवादः मनोज तिवारी ने केजरीवाल -अमानतुल्लाह के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

6 नवंबर 2018

delhi rajouri garden big gambling racket bursted 100 arrested 21 lakh cash 1 crore token seize
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः दिवाली से पहले हाईप्रोफाइल जुए के रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, करोड़ों के टोकन बरामद, 100 गिरफ्तार

6 नवंबर 2018

