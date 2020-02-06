शहर चुनें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः बसपा प्रत्याशी ने लगाया हमले का आरोप, विरोधियों पर उठाई उंगली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 06:45 AM IST
बसपा उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा
बसपा उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में बसपा के बदरपुर से उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया है कि उन पर हमला किया गया है। शर्मा ने कहा कि बीती रात वाहनों पर सवार आठ-दस लोगों ने उन पर उस वक्त हमला किया जब वे एक बैठक से लौट रहे थे। 
बसपा उम्मीदवार का कहना है कि रात को लौटते समय उनकी गाड़ी पर हमला किया गया। शर्मा ने कहा कि इस हमले में कांच के टुकड़ों के कारण वे घायल हुए हैं। बकौल शर्मा- जिन लोगों के खिलाफ मैं चुनाव लड़ रहा हूं ये हमला उन लोगों ने ही कराया है। 
bsp candidate narayan dutt sharma delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election attack on party candidate
