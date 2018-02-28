Delhi: 67-year-old Madrasa teacher arrested last night for allegedly molesting a 8-year-old girl in Narela— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Woke up to brutal rape of a 9 year old girl by a 70 year old man in a madrasa. The girl has bled substantially and sustained critical injuries. On my way to the hospital to see her. Sickening!— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) February 28, 2018
नरेला के मदरसे के 70 साल के हाफिज ने वहां पढ़ने वाली 9 साल की बच्ची के साथ बर्बरता से रेप किया। बच्ची सीरियस है & काफी खून बहा है।— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) February 28, 2018
कब तक बच्चे पिसेंगे? कोई जगह बची है जहां बच्चे सुरक्षित हैं? बलात्कारियों को 6 महीने में फांसी कब होगी? कब तक चुप रहेंगे? खून नही खौलता? #RapeRoko
28 फरवरी 2018