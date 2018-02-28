शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: 70 वर्षीय शिक्षक ने 9 साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म, स्वाति मालीवाल ने की कड़ी निंदा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 12:26 PM IST
brutal rape with 9 years old girl by her 70 years old madarsa teacher, teacher arrested from narela
minor rape
जहां एक ओर राजधानी में दिल्ली कमिशन फॉर विमन (डीसीडब्ल्यू) 'रेप रोको आंदोलन' चला रहा है वहीं एक ओर एक शर्म से सर झुका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है।
बता दें कि दिल्ली के मदरसा के एक शिक्षक पर 8 वर्षीय मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगा है। मंगलवार देर रात आरोपी शिक्षक को नरेला से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
 
स्वाति मालीवाल ने किया ट्वीट
swati maliwal rape arrest crime in delhi

