#WATCH : In the aftermath of Bawana factory fire, BJP leader & North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal caught on cam telling her aide, 'iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte.' The incident has claimed 17 lives. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zXfVjNADl2

This industrial area is under DSIDC & land allotment has been done by Delhi government. They should at least see what work is being done there. Is making a fake video viral & confusing public is fair? It's condemnable & I expect Arvind Kejriwal Ji to apologise: Preeti Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/IYhcNsr9Nu