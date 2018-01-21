#WATCH: In the aftermath of Bawana factory fire, BJP leader & North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal caught on cam telling her aide, 'iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte.' The incident has claimed 17 lives. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zXfVjNADl2— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018
This industrial area is under DSIDC & land allotment has been done by Delhi government. They should at least see what work is being done there. Is making a fake video viral & confusing public is fair? It's condemnable & I expect Arvind Kejriwal Ji to apologise: Preeti Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/IYhcNsr9Nu— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018
बड़ी सादगी से झूठ बोलते हुए सारी जिम्मेदारी से हाथ छुड़ाने की कोशिश। शहरों में इमारत का नक्शा पास करने से लेकर दुकान या फैक्ट्री को लाइसेंस देने तक का अधिकार सिर्फ निगम/ प्राधिकरण का है। दिल्ली मुंबई जैसे शहरों में राज्य सरकार से ज्यादा अधिकार निगम के पास हैं। https://t.co/oIUA2sYSLC— ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) January 21, 2018
ये राजनीति का कौन सा चेहरा है, बेहद शर्मनाक...'हम कुछ नहीं बोल सकते'.. इनके लिए राजनीति के आगे किसी की जान की कोई कीमत नहीं https://t.co/cC9UXHX5zL— Poonam Pandey (@pandeypoonam20) January 21, 2018
20 जनवरी 2018
