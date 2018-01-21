Download App
बवाना कांड पर सियासत शुरू, भाजपा मेयर बोलीं- सीएम केजरीवाल को मांगनी चाहिए माफी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:43 PM IST
प्रीति अग्रवाल
दिल्ली के औद्योगिक इलाके बवाना में शनिवार देर शाम अवैध पटाखा गोदाम में आग लगने से 17 लोगों की मौत के बाद अब इस पर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। आग लगने के बाद मीडिया से बात करते हुए नॉर्थ एमसीडी की मेयर प्रीति अग्रवाल अपने आसपास खड़े नेताओं से कुछ कह रही हैं जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो गया है।

इस वीडियो में वो कहते सुनाई दे रही हैं कि 'फैक्ट्री की लाइसेंसिंग हमारे पास है इसलिए हम कुछ नहीं बोल सकते।' इधर दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाती मालीवाल ने आरोप लागाया है कि अवैध फैक्ट्रियां सिस्टम की मिलीभगत से चल रही थी और वह नियमों का खुलेआम उल्लंघन कर रहे थे।

दरअसल जिस ‌इलाके में आग लगी है उस इलाके की नगर निगम पर बीजेपी का कब्जा है। यही वजह है कि आप और बीजेपी के बीच खींचतान शुरू हो गई है। आप के इस आरोप पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि, यह दिल्ली सरकार का औधोगिक क्षेत्र है और यहां की फैक्ट्रियां उन्हीं के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आती हैं। ऐसे में यहां जो भी काम हो रहा है उसकी जवाबदेही भी दिल्ली सरकार की है।
 
वहीं इस मामले में अपने बचाव में उत्तर दिल्ली की मेयर प्रीती अग्रवाल भी उतर गई हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि, यह औद्योगिक क्षेत्र डीएसआईडीसी के अंतर्गत है और भूमि आवंटन दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा किया गया है। उन्हें देखा जाना चाहिए कि वहां क्या काम हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक नकली वीडियो को वायरल कर पब्लिक को गुमराह किया जा रहा है। यह सही नहीं है, मैं इसकी निंदा करती हूं। मैं उम्मीद करती हूं कि अरविंद केजरीवाल को इसके लिए माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

प्रीती अग्रवाल ने कहा कि, सोशल मीडिया पर मेरा एक वीडियो का वायरल हो रहा है जिसपर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने रीट्वीट किया है। मैं केवल अपने सहकर्मियों से इस जगह के बारे में कुछ पूछताछ कर रही थी और मैंने कहा था कि इस समय इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के बारे में हमें कुछ नहीं कहना चाहिए।
 
बता दें कि मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल द्वारा वायरल वीडियो के रीट्वीट किए जाने के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर प्रीती अग्रवाल ट्रोल हो रही हैं। 
 




