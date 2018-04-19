शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Arvind Kejriwal and Kirti Azad are free from ddca defamation case

DDCA मानहानि मामला: कोर्ट से मिली केजरीवाल को खुशखबरी, खत्म हुआ केस

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 04:42 PM IST
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को दिल्ली के पटियाल हाउस कोर्ट ने बड़ी राहत दी है। अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ पूर्व क्रिकेटर और सांसद कीर्ती आजाद को भी डीडीसीए मानहानि केस में राहत मिली है।



बता दें कि दिल्ली एवं जिला क्रिकेट संघ ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ आरोपमुक्त करने के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की थी। जिसका फैसला 19 अप्रैल को आना था।

डीडीसीए और उनके उपाध्यक्ष चेतन चौहान ने क्रिकेट संघ की मानहानि करने के वजह से अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी।
ddca case arvind kejriwal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shahid ishaan
Bollywood

छोटे भाई के डेब्यू को लेकर शाहिद की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, दो महीने पहले ही कर डाला था यह काम

19 अप्रैल 2018

Mini Titanic
Weird Stories

इस तालाब के सीने में दफ्न था 107 साल पुराना राज, अब जाकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

19 अप्रैल 2018

नोरा फतेही
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' की एक्ट्रेस का 4 महीने पुराना वीडियो अचानक हुआ वायरल, यूजर कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

19 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश
Bollywood

इस तरह मेकअप करवाने के बाद दुनिया के सामने आती हैं प्रिया प्रकाश, यूं ही नहीं बनीं इंटरनेट सेंसेशन

19 अप्रैल 2018

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

बेनामी संपत्ति केस में शाहरुख को राहत नहीं, खेती के नाम पर खरीदी जमीन पर बनाया भव्य बंगला

19 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कठुआ केस पर बोलने से पहले दुखी हो गए अमिताभ बच्चन, फिर कहा- 'इस बारे में बात करने से...'

19 अप्रैल 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

संजय लीला भंसाली की यह फिल्म ठुकरा चुकी हैं 3 एक्ट्रेसेज, अब आलिया भट्ट पर फिल्म मेकर की नजर

19 अप्रैल 2018

fawad sadaf
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान के इस एक्टर ने पत्नी को सबके सामने किया KISS, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

19 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

अब सलमान अपनी फिल्म के लिए करेंगे ये काम, मेकर्स ने आखिरी वक्त पर उठाया कदम

19 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान और कटरीना
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12 में मेकर्स का नया ट्विस्ट, सलमान का साथ देने आएंगी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड

19 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर की 'खुदाई में निकला खजाना', मजदूरों के पास से सोने के सिक्के-आभूषण बरामद

यूपी के कानपुर में गुरुवार तड़के एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। यहां के महाराजपुर के प्राचीन गंगाघाट पर मंदिर में खुदाई के दौरान खजाना निकला है।

19 अप्रैल 2018

मौके पर जुटे ग्रामीण और रोते बिलखते परिजन
Varanasi

नदी में भैंस नहला रहे किसान को मगरमच्छ ने दबोचा, जमकर हुआ संघर्ष

19 अप्रैल 2018

वाईएमसीए विश्वविद्यालय में %इंडस्ट्रियल कांक्लेव-201
Faridabad

वाईएमसीए विश्वविद्यालय में %इंडस्ट्रियल कांक्लेव-201

19 अप्रैल 2018

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
Rajasthan

बीकानेर जमीन घोटाला: ईडी ने विवादित जमीन पर लगाया बोर्ड, रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

19 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लड़कियों से इशारेबाजी में फंसे दूल्हे के जीजा, दुल्हन के फूफा ने कर दी हाथापाई और फिर हुआ ये सब

19 अप्रैल 2018

जमुना देवी की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

5 घंटे पहले हो गया 'मौत का आभास', संकल्प पत्र भरकर अंतिम इच्छा कर ली पूरी

19 अप्रैल 2018

ब्रोचा हास्टल
Varanasi

बीएचयू के इस हॉस्टल में शव रखे जाने के बाद छात्रों में दहशत

19 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पहले गोद में खिलाता रहा और फिर किया कुछ ऐसा की रूह कांप उठे

19 अप्रैल 2018

mp ramswaroop sharma statement over shanan project
Shimla

सांसद रामस्वरूप बोले- लोक सभा में उठाएंगे शानन परियोजना का मुद्दा

19 अप्रैल 2018

lal singh
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः BJP के पूर्व मंत्री लाल सिंह के बागी तेवर, कहा- ईंट का जवाब पत्थर से दो

18 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पुजारी ने महिला से की छेड़खानी तो ऐसे धुन दिया गया

ग्रेटर नोएडा में एक पुजारी को छेड़खानी के आरोप में गांववालों ने खूब पीटा। दरअसल इस पुजारी पर आरोप है कि वो एक विधवा पर अपने साथ रहने का लगातार दबाव डाल रहा था।

16 अप्रैल 2018

रोहिंग्या आग 1:18

दिल्ली में रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के कैम्प में लगी भीषण आग, सबकुछ खाक

16 अप्रैल 2018

गुरुग्राम 3:00

VIDEO: फेसबुक के दोस्तों ने किया छात्रा से गैंगरेप, अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर तुड़वाई शादी

15 अप्रैल 2018

टेड एक्स 1:21

TEDx DELHI चैप्टर में अमर उजाला बना मीडिया पार्टनर, सक्सेस मंत्रा जानने के लिए रविवार पहुंचे यहां

14 अप्रैल 2018

आग 1:37

देखिए, आग में जलकर खाक हुआ पूरा परिवार

13 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.