दिल्ली को दहलाने की साजिश नाकाम: 15 अगस्त से पहले छह हथियार तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 2000 कारतूस और गोला-बारूद बरामद

स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस ने बड़ी साजिश को नाकाम किया है। हथियार तस्करों के एक गिरोह का पर्दाफाश कर भारी मात्रा में कारतूस और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुआ है।

Delhi Police busts a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition, recovers a huge quantity of ammunition including around 2000 live cartridges; 6 persons arrested.