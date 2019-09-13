नंद नगरी में मोबाइल की दुकान पर फायरिंग, पहले फोन कर मांगे थे 50 लाख

पूर्वी दिल्ली के नंद नगरी इलाके में बीती रात एक अज्ञात शस्त्रधारी ने मोबाइल की दुकान पर फायरिंग कर दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार गोली चलाने वाले ने फायरिंग से पहले फोन करके दुकानदार से 50 लाख रुपये की मांग की थी।

Delhi: An unidentified assailant opened fire at a mobile shop, in Nand Nagri area last night. The assailant had earlier called up at the shop, demanding Rs 50 Lakh from them. pic.twitter.com/WVHSVGzBzL