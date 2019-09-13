शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   An unidentified assailant opened fire at a mobile shop in  Delhi

नंद नगरी में मोबाइल की दुकान पर फायरिंग, पहले फोन कर मांगे थे 50 लाख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 05:34 AM IST
पूर्वी दिल्ली के नंद नगरी इलाके में बीती रात एक अज्ञात शस्त्रधारी ने मोबाइल की दुकान पर फायरिंग कर दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार गोली चलाने वाले ने फायरिंग से पहले फोन करके दुकानदार से 50 लाख रुपये की मांग की थी। 
firing in delhi mobile shop demand of 50 lakh
