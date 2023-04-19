दिल्ली शराब घोटाला मामला: कोर्ट में पेश किया गया अमनदीप ढल, CBI ने मांगी तीन दिन की रिमांड

आबकारी नीति से जुड़े भ्रष्टाचार के एक मामले में सीबीआई ने दिल्ली के व्यवसायी अमनदीप ढल को गिरफ्तार किया। उसे दिल्ली के राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। सीबीआई ने अमनदीप ढल की तीन दिन की रिमांड मांगी। अमनदीप को पहले ईडी ने गिरफ्तार किया था और न्यायिक हिरासत में था राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने अमनदीप ढल की सीबीआई रिमांड पर फैसला सुरक्षित रखा है। सीबीआई रिमांड पर कोर्ट जल्द आदेश सुनाएगी।

Delhi | CBI arrests a Delhi-based businessman Amandeep Dhal in a corruption case related to excise policy. He was produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. CBI seeks 3-day remand of Amandeep Dhal. He was earlier arrested by ED and was in judicial custody.