Delhi: अमानतुल्लाह के बिजनेस पार्टनर हामिद अली भी गिरफ्तार, छापेमारी में मिले थे 12 लाख, अवैध पिस्टल और कारतूस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान के बिजनेस पार्टनर हामिद अली को साउथ ईस्ट दिल्ली पुलिस ने आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार किया है। इससे पहले दिल्ली सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक शाखा (एसीबी) ने अमानतुल्लाह खान के साथ हामिद अली के ठिकानों पर भी छापेमारी की थी। हामिद अली के घर से एक अवैध पिस्तौल, कुछ गोलियां और 12 लाख रुपये नकद बरामद हुए थे।
Delhi | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's business partner Hamid Ali arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. His premises, along with that of Amanatullah Khan's, was raided yesterday by ACB. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali's residence.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.