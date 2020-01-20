शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में एआईएसए समेत तमाम संगठनों ने निकाला मार्च, उमर खालिद भी मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 03:12 PM IST
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते छात्र
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते छात्र - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के विरोध में सोमवार को ऑल इंडिया स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन(एआईएसए) के सदस्यों ने मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक पैदल मार्च निकाला। इस विरोध मार्च में जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व छात्र उमर खालिद भी नजर आए। वहीं मार्च में एआईएसए के अलावा तमाम अन्य संस्था के लोग भी शामिल हुए।
