Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Delhi's Karkardooma Court sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 6 months in prison, later granted bail. There were 7 cases against the actor & has to pay Rs 1.60 cr fine per case. pic.twitter.com/vaWY6m2msy

I respect the court's judgement, will appeal in the higher court: Rajpal Yadav on being granted bail in cheque bounce case. There were 7 cases against the actor & he has to pay Rs 1.60 crore fine per case. pic.twitter.com/7FKAMCNNKg