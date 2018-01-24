अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   AAP MLA office of profit case Delhi High Court asks Election Commission to file reply within a week

आप MLA मामला: हाईकोर्ट ने EC को भेजा नोटिस, सुनवाई होने तक ना कराएं उपचुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 03:26 PM IST
AAP MLA office of profit case Delhi High Court asks Election Commission to file reply within a week
DELHI HIGH COURT
लाभ के पद के मुद्दे पर सदस्यता गंवाने वाले आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से जवाब मांगा है। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से एक सप्ताह के अंदर जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई की 6 फरवरी को होगी।  साथ ही दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से कहा कि वह मामले की अगली सुनवाई तक दिल्ली में उपचुनाव की कोई अधिसूचना जारी न करे। विधायकों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर सदस्यता रद्द करने के फैसले को गैर कानूनी बताया है।




RELATED

इन विधायकों ने चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को भेजी सिफारिश और इस मुद्दे पर केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को चुनौती दी है। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अदालत से चुनाव आयोग को नए सिरे से मामले की जांच करने का आदेश देने की भी मांग की है। 
delhi news election commission aam aadmi party delhi high court

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

yogi adityanath speech on uttar pradesh diwas.
Lucknow

यूपी दिवस: प्रदेश को 25 हजार करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात, योगी बोले- आज का दिन गौरवशाली

यूपी दिवस के मौके पर प्रदेश को सरकार ने 25 हजार करोड़ करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात दी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने आज के दिन को गौरवशाली बताया।

24 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: in Chaibasa treasury case CBI court found guilty lalu yadav and 12 others
Bihar

चारा घोटाला: लालू और जगन्नाथ मिश्रा को 5 साल की सजा, कोर्ट ने 5 लाख का लगाया जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

attempt of robbery in malihabad
Lucknow

डकैतों का दुस्साहस, मलिहाबाद में 24 घंटे के भीतर ही फिर धावा बोलने की कोशिश

24 जनवरी 2018

Fodder scam: on Wednesday Verdict in third case involving Lalu Yadav
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: चाईबासा कोषागार मामले में कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला, तीसरे केस में लालू दोषी करार

24 जनवरी 2018

snowfall in Vaishno Devi, Jammu, katra-sanjichhat Chopper service affected due to bad weather
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में नए साल की पहली बर्फबारी, सफेद चादर बिछने से गिरा पारा

24 जनवरी 2018

Bus collided with the scooter, woman beaten bus driver
Meerut

स्कूटी में टक्कर मारी तो महिला ने बस चालक को जमकर धुना

24 जनवरी 2018

Now more than 500 cash will not be taken at e-sampark centers.
Chandigarh

ध्यान दें: इस दिन से ई-संपर्क केंद्रों पर नहीं लिया जाएगा 500 से अधिक का कैश

24 जनवरी 2018

Woman beaten on the ground ruthlessly, video viral
Meerut

शर्मनाक! महिला को जमीन पर गिराकर बेरहमी से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

24 जनवरी 2018

Punjab and haryana high court on crash guards
Chandigarh

वाहनों पर लगे आर्मर्स, बुलबार्स को अवैध बताने वाले आदेशों को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

24 जनवरी 2018

Madhya Pradesh High Court prohibits governments from using Dalit words
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने सरकारों को दलित शब्द इस्तेमाल करने पर लगाई रोक

24 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की रिलीज को लेकर हो रहे हिंसक प्रदर्शन और विवाद को देखते हुए गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है।

24 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI DAVOS WEF, SHIV SENA, OP SINGH TAKE CHARGE OF UP DGP TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 7 PM 2:37

पीएम मोदी ने दावोस से पाकिस्तान पर साधा निशाना समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

23 जनवरी 2018

4 held for allegedly raping woman after thrashing her family members 3:01

गुरुग्राम में रेप के आरोपी समेत चार गिरफ्तार

23 जनवरी 2018

Each one of us has opportunity to contribute towards better environment: Piyush Goyal 1:28

छात्रों से केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने किया ये ‘अनुरोध’

20 जनवरी 2018

BHARTIYA KISAN UNION PROTEST IN INCOME TAX OFFICE NOIDA 3:02

“जबतक दुखी किसान रहेगा, धरती पर तूफान रहेगा”

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

tunnel of 150 feet found in delhi dwarka for petrol theft, explosion took place mastermind arrested
Delhi NCR

तेज धमाके के बाद खुला दिल्ली की 150 फुट लंबी सुरंग का राज, ये थी बनाए जाने की वजह

24 जनवरी 2018

parents teacher's meeting will be held on january 27
Delhi NCR

सरकारी स्कूलों में 27 जनवरी को पीटीएम, अभिभावकों को प्री-बोर्ड की दी जाएगी रिपोर्ट

24 जनवरी 2018

from now jrf net exam could be given by the people who are of 30 years
Education

अब 30 वर्ष तक की आयु वाले दे सकेंगे जेआरएफ नेट 

24 जनवरी 2018

Drizzle in Delhi ncr dips mercury, poor visibility affects train services
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में दोपहर में हुआ अंधेरा, हल्की बार‌िश से गिरा पारा

23 जनवरी 2018

du : registration could be done till january 31 on admission portal
Education

डीयू : 31 जनवरी तक दाखिला पोर्टल पर करा सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 जनवरी 2018

nursery admission : people of ews-dg category are getting no information about the application
Education

नर्सरी दाखिला : ईडब्ल्यूएस-डीजी वर्ग के अभिभावक परेशान

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.