साथ ही दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से कहा कि वह मामले की अगली सुनवाई तक दिल्ली में उपचुनाव की कोई अधिसूचना जारी न करे। विधायकों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर सदस्यता रद्द करने के फैसले को गैर कानूनी बताया है।
Delhi High Court asks the Election Commission of Commission to file it's reply within a week, next date of hearing is February 6.— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
20 AAP MLAs case: Delhi High Court asks Election Commission to not issue any notification for Delhi bypolls till next date of hearing on Monday— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
यूपी दिवस के मौके पर प्रदेश को सरकार ने 25 हजार करोड़ करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात दी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने आज के दिन को गौरवशाली बताया।
24 जनवरी 2018
