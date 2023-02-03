Delhi: AAP की मेयर प्रत्याशी शैली ओबेरॉय ने याचिका ली वापस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट से की थी चुनाव कराने की मांग

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#UPDATE | Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi withdraws her plea from the Supreme Court demanding the mayor election be conducted in a time-bound manner.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
Oberoi withdraws the plea after Supreme Court says that MCD election is slated to be held on February 6. https://t.co/zxKoo3utWr
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.