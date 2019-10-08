शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A girl presented painting to PM Modi during Dussehra function IN Delhi

दिल्ली की युवती ने बनाई पीएम की पेंटिंग, मोदी ने स्टेज पर बुलाकर की तारीफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 10:58 PM IST
युवती ने पीएम मोदी को भेंट की तस्वीर
युवती ने पीएम मोदी को भेंट की तस्वीर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली के द्वारका स्थित रामलीला में मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तीर चलाकर 107 फीट के रावण के पुतले का दहन किया। इस दौरान रावण दहन से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को दिल्ली की एक युवती ने उनकी खूबसूरत पेंटिंग बनाकर उन्हें भेंट की। 
विज्ञापन
युवती का नाम रेणुका बताया जा रहा है। रेणुका ने पीएम मोदी को दशहरे के अवसर पर खुद से बनाई पेंटिंग तोहफे में भेंट की। इसे देखते ही पीएम ने इस तस्वीर की तारीफ की। 

रेणुका ने बताया कि पीएम मोदी को जब यह पता चला कि पेंटिंग एक बेटी ने बनाई गई है, तो उन्होंने मुझे स्टेज पर बुलाया और सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे काफी अच्छा लगा रहा है। 

इससे पहले पीएम मोदी जब रावण दहन के एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए तो कई भाजपा नेताओं ने उन्हें एक गदा भी दिया और सम्मानित किया।



 
कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Dussehra 2019 celebration Ravan dahan in Uttarakhand Photos
Dehradun

दशहरा 2019: चूर हुआ लंकापति का अहंकार, श्री राम के अग्निबाण से धू-धू कर जल उठा रावण, तस्वीरें...

8 अक्टूबर 2019

लोहाघाट की रामलीला में अंगद का पैर उठाने का प्रयास करते राक्षस।
Champawat

राम दिल को न तोड़ो बुरी बात है, सब बना खेल मेरा बिगड़ जाएगा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Ravana smashed with an arrow of Lord Rama, burnt to death
Kotdwar

भगवान राम के एक तीर से धराशायी हुआ रावण, धू-धूकर जल उठा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत ऊना में जलते रावण व अन्य के पुतले
Una

ऊना में धू-धू कर जले रावण, मेघनाद और कुंभकर्ण के पुतले

8 अक्टूबर 2019

festival
Solan

जिला भर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में धू-धू कर जले बुराईयों के पुतले

8 अक्टूबर 2019

टनकपुर में आतिशबाजी के बीच जलता लंकापति रावण का पुतला।
Champawat

शानदार आतिशबाजी के साथ हुआ रावण, कुंभकरण और मेघनाथ के पुतलों का दहशन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
Astrology Services

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
विज्ञापन
dussehra celebration dussehra 2019 dussehra दशहरा दशहरा 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Buy Royal Enfield
Auto News

महज 45,000 रुपये में Royal Enfield बाइक्स खरीदने का मौका, जानें कहां से खरीदें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल विमान
India News

फ्रांस से भारत तक कई देशों की हवाई सीमा से होकर आएंगे राफेल, होगा इस कोड वर्ड का इस्तेमाल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Harbhajan Singh,Veena Malik
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस को हरभजन सिंह ने सिखाया सबक, सोशल मीडिया पर अंग्रेजी को लेकर ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Baba Ramdev
Bollywood

बाबा रामदेव को पसंद करती हैं ये दो अभिनेत्रियां, एक तो करना चाहती थी शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

रणवीर सिंह और करीना कपूर
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को अपने करीब देख करीना ने दिए अजीबो गरीब एक्सप्रेशन्स, फैंस ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने जहीर खान का बनाया मजाक, फैंस ने कहा- पैसे आ गए लेकिन तमीज नहीं आई

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फवाद चौधरी
World

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री ने दी दशहरा की बधाई, यूजर्स बोले- हैप्पी दशहरा 'पाकिस्तानी रावण'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए राखी सावंत के पति, पत्नी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर कही ये बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राजकुमार
Bollywood

जब 'जानी' ने दिलीप कुमार से कहा 'हम राजकुमार हैं हमें छोटी बीमारी नहीं होती हमें तो कैंसर हुआ है'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

चार लाख निराश्रित महिलाओं को योगी सरकार का दिवाली गिफ्ट, पेंशन देने के लिए निर्देश जारी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया चीनी नागरिक, बैग से मिला कुछ ऐसा, सुरक्षाकर्मी हैरान

दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों ने चंदन की लकड़ी की तस्करी करने के आरोप में एक चीनी नागरिक को पकड़ा है।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रामलीला में पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: द्वारका की रामलीला में आज शामिल होंगे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और पीएम मोदी, सुरक्षा चाक-चौबंद

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के करावल नगर में सिलेंडर फटने से भीषण हादसा, मां-बेटी की मौत, एक घायल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

खटाई में पड़ सकता है केजरीवाल का डेनमार्क दौरा, बगैर इजाजत के जाना नहीं होगा संभव

8 अक्टूबर 2019

बीजेपी कांग्रेस
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा चुनाव : तीन पर त्रिकोणीय और एक पर आमने-सामने का मुकाबला

8 अक्टूबर 2019

आप नेता संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

आप नेता संजय सिंह का केंद्र पर हमला, पूछा केजरीवाल के विदेश दौरे को क्यों नहीं मिल रही मंजूरी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

congress, bjp, bsp, aam aadmi party
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा चुनाव: वोटरों को लुभाने आज से मैदान में उतरेंगे प्रत्याशी, चुनाव चिह्न हुए आवंटित

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Ramleela Manoj Tiwari and Dr Harsh Wardhan
India News

दुर्गा पूजा और रामलीला में 'आशीर्वाद' मांगने पहुंच रहे नेतागण, किरदार निभाने में भी नहीं हैं पीछे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सड़क हादसे में दिव्यांग हुए डॉक्टर को 35 लाख का मुआवजा, कार की टक्कर में बेकार हो गया है पैर

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Marriage
Delhi NCR

पीएचडी छात्रा से शादी करने वाले फर्जी ‘इसरो’ वैज्ञानिक का भेद खुला

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

देशभर में धूम धाम से मनाया गया दशहरा, बुराई के प्रतीक रावण का ऐसे हुआ दहन

देशभर में दशहरा का त्योहार धूम-धूम और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। देखिया हिमाचल से लेकर कर्नाटक के मैसूर तक कैसे हुआ बुराई के प्रतीक रावण का दहन।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी ने किया रावण दहन 6:16

दिल्ली: पीएम मोदी ने किया रावण दहन, कहा- अपने अंदर की कमियों को खत्म करना हमारा पहला दायित्व

8 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे रावन का दहन 1:40

चंडीगढ़ में धूं-धूं कर जला दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा 221 फीट के रावण का पुतला

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:04

राजनाथ सिंह ने राफेल की उड़ान के बाद साझा किया अनुभव, कहा- जिंदगी का बहुत ही अद्भुत क्षण था

8 अक्टूबर 2019

व्हीकल 1:45

अब आसानी से मिलेगा गाड़ी के लिए अपनी पसंद का नंबर, पोर्टेबिलिटी योजना की होगी शुरू

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

mobile phones theft in delhi found active in Bangladesh
Delhi NCR

बांग्लादेश में चल रहे दिल्ली से लूटे मोबाइल, हाईवे पर सक्रिय गिरोह का पर्दाफाश

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व मेयर सरिता चौधरी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पूर्व मेयर सरिता चौधरी ने पति पर लगाए अत्याचार के आरोप, रोकर सुनाई पीड़ा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कृष्णा नगर मार्केट में मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग की सुविधा आज से

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Amar Ujala Foundation logo
Delhi NCR

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा- 2019 का प्रवेश-पत्र जारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पॉलीथिन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: जीडीए ने कसी कमर, अब पॉलीथिन लेकर आए तो पार्कों में नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश

8 अक्टूबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

'तेजस' का बेड़ा अब उतरेगा गाजियाबाद की सड़कों पर, लगेगी अपराध पर लगाम

8 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
 

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited