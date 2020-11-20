शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A fire broke out at a factory in Nagloi's Naresh Park area last night

दिल्ली के नांगलोई में लगी आग, अब तक किसी क्षति की सूचना नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 06:06 AM IST
demo pic...
demo pic... - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के नांगलोई में आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार नरेश पार्क में लगी आग में अब तक किसी हानि की सूचना नहीं है।
