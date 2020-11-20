दिल्ली के नांगलोई में लगी आग, अब तक किसी क्षति की सूचना नहीं

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Nagloi's Naresh Park area last night. Thirteen fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported so far. Cooling operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.