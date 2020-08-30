शहर चुनें
A bike-rider died after being run over by a fruit-laden truck in Delhi

दिल्लीः दोपहिया चालक को ट्रक ने कुचला, मोटर साइकिल सवार की मौत, ड्राइवर-क्लीनर फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 04:37 AM IST
हादसे के बाद...
हादसे के बाद... - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
शनिवार देर रात नंद नगरी इलाके में फलों से लदे एक ट्रक ने दोपहिया चालक को कुचल दिया। समाचार एजेंसीं एएनआई के अनुसार इस हादसे में मोटर साइकिल सवार दोपहिया चालक की मौत हो गई। 
घटना के बाद ट्रक के चालक और क्लीनर मौके से फरार हो गए। हादसे में मारे गए व्यक्ति का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। इस मामले की पड़ताल की जा रही है। 
delhi news road accident death in accident

