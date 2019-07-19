शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज ने टैक्सी में मारी टक्कर, तीन घायल एम्स में भर्ती, चालक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 05:19 AM IST
Accident in Delhi
Accident in Delhi - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में एक तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज ने टैक्सी में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में टैक्सी में सवार तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को एम्स के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि मर्सिडीज के चालक को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, गुरुवार की देर रात मर्सिडीज कार ने बीआरटी कॉरिडोर पर ट्रैफिक लाइट से टकराने से पहले टैक्सी में टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद मर्सिडीज आगे जा भिड़ी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि टैक्सी में सवार तीनों लोग लहूलुहान हो गए। 

गंभीर रूप से घायल तीनों लोगों को इलाज के लिए एम्स ले जाया गया। सभी को एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां डॉक्टर उनका इलाज कर रहे हैं। 

फिलहाल पुलिस ने मर्सिडीज के चालक को हिरासत में लिया है। पूरे मामले में पुलिस की जांच जारी है। 


