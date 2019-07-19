दिल्ली: तेज रफ्तार मर्सिडीज ने टैक्सी में मारी टक्कर, तीन घायल एम्स में भर्ती, चालक गिरफ्तार

Delhi: 3 people, in a taxi, got critically injured when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit it before colliding with a traffic light on BRT corridor, earlier tonight. All injured have been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The Mercedes driver has been detained by police.Investigation on pic.twitter.com/nZxq5zHe6F— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पंजाबी बाग इलाके में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने कार सवार मीट कारोबारी की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। मृतक बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियन भी था।
19 जुलाई 2019