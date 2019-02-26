#UPDATE: Truck driver succumbs to injuries. At least 15 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus near ITO flyover around 3 am today. https://t.co/uGMhExGBZN— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में सोमवार की शाम को कुछ स्थानों पर छिटपुट बारिश हुई। वहीं, दिल्ली में कुछ जगहों पर हल्के ओले भी गिरे। सुबह अच्छी धूप खिली थी लेकिन दोपहर में मौसम पलट गया। बादल छाए रहे और गर्जना भी सुनाई देती रही।
26 फरवरी 2019