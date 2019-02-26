शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   15 people injured after a collision between a truck and a bus near ITO flyover

दिल्ली: आईटीओ फ्लाईओवर के पास बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत, एक की मौत, 15 अन्य घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 08:01 AM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के आईटीओ फ्लाईओवर के पास आज तड़के करीब 3 बजे एक ट्रक और बस के बीच टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में जहां ट्रक ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई वहीं कम से कम 15 लोग घायल हो गए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बस आनंद विहार से उत्तम नगर जा रही थी। घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।


 

Recommended

Afghanistan Pathan Video
Bizarre News

पाकिस्तान की अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती का वीडियो वायरल, शख्स बोला- हिंदुस्तान के आगे तुम कुछ भी नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 20 साल बाद अजय देवगन ने किया खुलासा, काजोल से अनबन होने पर अपनाते हैं ये फॉर्मूला

25 फरवरी 2019

अजय काजोल
ajay devgan, kajol
Kajol, Ajay
काजोल
Bollywood

शादी के 20 साल बाद अजय देवगन ने किया खुलासा, काजोल से अनबन होने पर अपनाते हैं ये फॉर्मूला

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह के बारे में करीना का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शादी के बाद वो मुझसे..'

25 फरवरी 2019

kareena kapoor
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor
kareena kapoor
kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह के बारे में करीना का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शादी के बाद वो मुझसे..'

25 फरवरी 2019

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
sarkari result RRB group d result 2018 out soon know more details
Education

RRB Group D परीक्षा के परिणामों का है इंतजार, ये रही बढ़ी खबर

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

डॉल के साथ तैमूर की तुलना होने पर भड़कीं करीना कपूर, कहा- भूतिया नहीं है मेरा बेटा

25 फरवरी 2019

करीना कपूर
करीना तैमूर
करीना तैमूर
saif ali khan
Bollywood

डॉल के साथ तैमूर की तुलना होने पर भड़कीं करीना कपूर, कहा- भूतिया नहीं है मेरा बेटा

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

दिव्या भारती की जिंदगी में थे कई राज, अनदेखी तस्वीरों के साथ जानें प्यार-धोखे और मौत की कहानी

25 फरवरी 2019

divya bharti
divya bharti
divya bharti
divya bharti
Bollywood

दिव्या भारती की जिंदगी में थे कई राज, अनदेखी तस्वीरों के साथ जानें प्यार-धोखे और मौत की कहानी

25 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
ito flyover road accident ito accident bus truck accident आईटीओ आईटीओ हादसा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बारिश
Delhi NCR

आज से पांच मार्च तक दिखेंगे मौसम के कई रंग, 36 घंटों में दो पश्चिमी विक्षोभ

दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में सोमवार की शाम को कुछ स्थानों पर छिटपुट बारिश हुई। वहीं, दिल्ली में कुछ जगहों पर हल्के ओले भी गिरे। सुबह अच्छी धूप खिली थी लेकिन दोपहर में मौसम पलट गया। बादल छाए रहे और गर्जना भी सुनाई देती रही।

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Mouse
Delhi NCR

नोच-नोचकर चूहे खा रहे थे महिला का शव, देखकर सिहर उठी सबकी रूह

26 फरवरी 2019

Irctc
Delhi NCR

अब अपनी सीट पर बैठे-बैठे लाइव देख सकेंगे रेलवे कैसे बना रहा खाना

26 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नशे-नशे में दिल्ली को उड़ाने की दे दी धमकी, फिर हुआ ऐसा अंजाम

26 फरवरी 2019

राम जन्मभूमि
Delhi NCR

10 साल से अटके अयोध्या मामले पर आज सुनवाई करेगा सर्वोच्च न्यायालय

26 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इसी माह 10 हजार फ्लैट्स की योजना लाएगा डीडीए

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम फोन कर कहा- पीएम को बम से उड़ा दूंगा... मचा हड़कंप, हुआ गिरफ्तार

25 फरवरी 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में अदालत ने वाड्रा को नहीं दी राहत, आज जारी रहेगी पूछताछ

26 फरवरी 2019

delhi police
Delhi NCR

आप के पार्षदों ने परिचय पत्र मांगने पर महिला गार्ड को पीटा, पीड़िता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत

26 फरवरी 2019

delhi ncr weather update after sunny day clouds in sky rain likely to happen
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, तेज धूप के बाद छाए बादल, हुई हल्की बारिश

25 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

राजधानी नई दिल्ली के करोलबाग इलाके में शनिवार शाम एक जर्जर हिस्सा भरभराकर गिर गया। गनीमत ये रही कि इस हादसे में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ।

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

नारायणा में आग 0:33

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः जानिए खट्टर सरकार के अंतिम बजट की 14 बड़ी बातें, तस्वीर मेें देखें पूरा बजट

25 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली विधानसभा
Delhi NCR

आज पेश होगा दिल्ली का बजट, कच्ची कॉलोनियों के लिए नई योजनाओं की घोषणा संभव

26 फरवरी 2019

law
Delhi NCR

सज्जन कुमार की याचिका पर सुनवाई से जस्टिस खन्ना ने खुद को किया अलग, ये है कारण

26 फरवरी 2019

बारात (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

बारात में आतिशबाजी के दौरान थैले में धमाका, चार घायल 

26 फरवरी 2019

मौके पर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: 6 दिन से लापता मासूम भाई-बहन के शव बेहटा नहर में मिले, लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा

24 फरवरी 2019

Pm modi Kumbh
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी दिल्ली में 800 किलोग्राम की ‘अद्भुत भागवद् गीता’ का करेंगे अनावरण

25 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.