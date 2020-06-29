उत्तराखंड : मूसलाधार बारिश से मची तबाही, भूस्खलन से घरों पर गिरा मलबा, तस्वीरों में बर्बादी का मंजर

{"_id":"5ef98c9f8ebc3e42f10024d7","slug":"uttrakhand-news-landslide-due-to-heavy-rain-in-pithoragah-many-house-drown-in-debris-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 : \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
landslide
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef98c9f8ebc3e42f10024d7","slug":"uttrakhand-news-landslide-due-to-heavy-rain-in-pithoragah-many-house-drown-in-debris-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 : \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
landslide
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef98c9f8ebc3e42f10024d7","slug":"uttrakhand-news-landslide-due-to-heavy-rain-in-pithoragah-many-house-drown-in-debris-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 : \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
landslide
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef98c9f8ebc3e42f10024d7","slug":"uttrakhand-news-landslide-due-to-heavy-rain-in-pithoragah-many-house-drown-in-debris-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 : \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
landslide
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef98c9f8ebc3e42f10024d7","slug":"uttrakhand-news-landslide-due-to-heavy-rain-in-pithoragah-many-house-drown-in-debris-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 : \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहत कार्य में जुटे सुरक्षाबल
- फोटो : ani file photo