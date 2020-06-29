शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   uttrakhand news: landslide due to heavy rain in pithoragah, many house drown in debris, photos

उत्तराखंड : मूसलाधार बारिश से मची तबाही, भूस्खलन से घरों पर गिरा मलबा, तस्वीरों में बर्बादी का मंजर

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 12:46 PM IST
landslide
1 of 5
landslide - फोटो : amar ujala
पिथौरागढ़ जिले में मानसून ने अपना कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया। सोमवार तड़के यहां मूसलाधार बारिश ने तबाही मचा दी। तस्वीरें...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
uttarakhand weather rain in uttarakhand monsoon 2020 monsoon मानसून मानसून 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एनएच 91 पर सड़क दुर्घटना
Aligarh

दर्दनाक: डिवाइडर तोड़कर एक साथ तीन वाहनों को रौंदता चला गया ट्रक, चीख-पुकार से गूंज उठा अलीगढ़

29 जून 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

फोन मा कोरोना का ऑडियो सुनि सुनि के कान सिंघाड़ा हुई गे- राजू श्रीवास्तव

29 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल के इन जिलों में फिर मिले कोरोना मरीज, मिर्जापुर में चीफ फार्मासिस्ट और सोनभद्र में पुलिसकर्मी मिला संक्रमित

29 जून 2020

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर
Uttar Pradesh

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर प्रशासन ने लिए कई फैसले, सावन में भक्त दूर से ही करेंगे महादेव के दर्शन

29 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
खोदाई करते मनरेगा मजदूर
Agra

दो नदियों को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए 65 किमी तक खोदाई, 1500 मजदूरों को मिला रोजगार

29 जून 2020

आतंकी बेटे संग हथियार थामे दिखी महिला
Jammu

आतंकियों की मददगार दो महिलाएं गिरफ्तार, आतंकी बेटे संग हथियार थामे दिखी मां, गवाह है ये तस्वीर

29 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सरथल देवी यात्रा
Jammu

सरथल देवी यात्राः माता काली के जयकारों से गूंजा किश्तवाड़, जानिए इसे क्यों कहते हैं सरकारी यात्रा?

29 जून 2020

Heavy storm in mandi himachal pradesh rain damage crops in kangra
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: आंधी तूफान और बारिश ने मचाई भारी तबाही, घरों की छतें उड़ीं, एक की मौत

29 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
विज्ञापन
rate of green vegetables hiked In lucknow
Lucknow

हरी सब्जियों के दाम चढ़े, भिंडी-तोरई डेढ़ गुनी महंगी, हरा धनिया पहुंचा 200 रुपये किलो

29 जून 2020

weather news
Basti

Weather update: गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में जून में मेहरबान हुआ मानसून, झूम के बरसा पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
हथिनी का इलाज करती टीम
Agra

घायल हथिनी को नई जिंदगी देने की कवायद, रेस्क्यू कर लाया गया था यहां, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जून 2020

ऑनलाइन हुई विश्वास और विनीता की सगाई
Agra

वृंदावन में युवक...कोलकाता में युवती, कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन हुई दोनों की सगाई, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जून 2020

आगरा से गुजरा टिड्डी दल
Agra

ब्रज में टिड्डी दल के घुसने से खलबली, आगरा समेत इन जिलों के ऊपर से गुजरी आफत

29 जून 2020

आइसोलेशन वार्ड में तैनात चिकित्सक
Delhi NCR

आइसोलेशन वार्ड में मरीजों के नखरों से स्टाफ परेशान, कोई कोल्ड ड्रिंक तो कोई मांग रहा ब्रांडेड मिनरल वॉटर

29 जून 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो संचालन की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद भी दोबारा सेवा शुरू होने में लगेगा वक्त, जानिए क्या है वजह

29 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: एफआईआर से एक बड़ा नाम बाहर करने की तैयारी, डील लगभग फाइनल, पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली का करीबी है हत्यारोपी

29 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: शक के दायरे में पिंटू का पार्टनर, पुलिस की जांच-पड़ताल में एक और नए विवाद का हुआ खुलासा

29 जून 2020

बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ से जुड़ी यह बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप, इस चीज से बनता है मंदिर का प्रसाद

29 जून 2020

चंद्रग्रहण
Gorakhpur

पांच जुलाई को लगेगा साल का तीसरा चंद्र ग्रहण, भारत में नहीं दिखेगा लेकिन इन राशियों पर डालेगा असर

29 जून 2020

Ayurveda Coronavirus
Gorakhpur

आयुर्वेद के इन तीन दवाओं से कोरोना को मात देने की है तैयारी, आयुष मंत्रालय ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस

29 जून 2020

Locust attack
Basti

पाकिस्तानी टिड्डियों से परेशान हुए किसान, तस्वीरों में देखें इस जुगाड़ से बचा रहे हैं अपनी फसल

29 जून 2020

मृतका की फाइल फोटोे
Kanpur

शादी से पहले बिगड़ी दुल्हन की तबीयत, बरात संग पूरी रात ठीक होने का इंतजार करता रहा दूल्हा, फिर सुबह...

29 जून 2020

landslide
landslide - फोटो : amar ujala
landslide
landslide - फोटो : amar ujala
landslide
landslide - फोटो : amar ujala
landslide
landslide - फोटो : amar ujala
राहत कार्य में जुटे सुरक्षाबल
राहत कार्य में जुटे सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : ani file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited