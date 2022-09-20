Uttarakhand: धामी कैबिनेट में हो सकता है बड़ा फेरबदल, हाईकमान ने मांगी मंत्रियों और विधायकों की रिपोर्ट

उत्तराखंड मंत्रिमंडल में जल्द ही बड़ा फेरबदल हो सकता है। बताया जा रहा है कि भाजपा आलाकमान ने सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी से मंत्रियों और विधायकों की गोपनीय रिपोर्ट मांगी है। मुख्यमंत्री धामी मंगलवार को दिल्ली में भाजपा मुख्यालय में मौजूद रहे।

Uttarakhand | As per sources, there is likely to be a major reshuffle in the state cabinet soon. BJP high command sought confidential reports of ministers & MLAs from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is present at the BJP headquarters in Delhi currently.