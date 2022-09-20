Uttarakhand: धामी कैबिनेट में हो सकता है बड़ा फेरबदल, हाईकमान ने मांगी मंत्रियों और विधायकों की रिपोर्ट

Exclusive: उत्तराखंड में चार साल से शहरी निकायों में लागू नहीं किया तबादला एक्ट, पहले भी हो चुके हैं विवादसूत्रों के अनुसार इस दौरान उन्होंने पार्टी के शीर्ष नेताओं से मुलाकात कर कैबिनेट विस्तार और कुछ फेरबदल को लेकर बात की। बता दें कि पूर्व में सीएम धामी खुद जल्द कैबिनेट विस्तार के संकेत दे चुके हैं। अब संभावना जताई जा रही है कि जल्द ही उत्तराखंड की कैबिनेट में विस्तार के साथ ही कुछ फेरबदल भी देखने को मिल सकता है।
Uttarakhand | As per sources, there is likely to be a major reshuffle in the state cabinet soon. BJP high command sought confidential reports of ministers & MLAs from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is present at the BJP headquarters in Delhi currently.
