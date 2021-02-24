शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   uttarakhand news : Director of Uttarakhand State Culture Department made compliant of harassment allegations against top government official

उत्तराखंड राज्य संस्कृति विभाग की निदेशक ने शासन के एक आला अधिकारी पर लगाए अभद्र टिप्पणी और उत्पीड़न के आरोप

Nirmala Suyal न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 10:51 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अपर मुख्य सचिव कार्मिक राधा रतूड़ी
अपर मुख्य सचिव कार्मिक राधा रतूड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड में राज्य संस्कृति विभाग की निदेशक बीना भट्ट द्वारा शासन के एक आला अधिकारी के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी और उत्पीड़न करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। बीना भट्ट ने अपर मुख्य सचिव कार्मिक राधा रतूड़ी से इस मामले की शिकायत की है। वहीं इस मामले में राधा रतूड़ी ने रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun उत्तराखंड राज्य संस्कृति विभाग beena bhatt radha raturi ias director of uttarakhand state culture department harassment

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Best validity recharge
Tech Diary

Airtel, Jio और VI के बेस्ट और सस्ते प्लान, लंबी वैधता के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

24 फरवरी 2021

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi

सख्तीः कोरोना रिपोर्ट होगी निगेटिव तभी मिलेगा इन पांच राज्यों के लोगों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश

24 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Rahul Gandhi-Smriti Irani
India News

राहुल के बयान पर हमलावर हुई भाजपा: स्मृति बोलीं-जिस उत्तर भारत का कर रहे अपमान, सोनिया गांधी भी वहीं से सांसद

24 फरवरी 2021

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटना: यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटे टैंकर में घुसी इनोवा
Mathura

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटे टैंकर में घुसी इनोवा, दो महिलाओं समेत सात की मौत

24 फरवरी 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

दिन-रात्रि टेस्ट में इन सितारों पर रहेगी नजर, टीम की जीत के लिए खेलनी होगी बड़ी पारी

24 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव केस: किशोरी ने दिया बयान
Unnao

Unnao case: किशोरी ने दर्ज कराए बयान, बोली कुरकुरे खाने से तीखा लगा, लंबू ने पानी दिया, फिर हम छटपटाने लगे

24 फरवरी 2021

लड़कियां उनके साथ रहने पर चिढ़चिढ़ी होने लगती हैं
Relationship

लड़कियों को नहीं पसंद आती है लड़कों की ये गंदी आदतें, करने लगती हैं नापसंद

24 फरवरी 2021

बठिंडा में किसान महारैली में पहुंचा लक्खा सिधाना।
Chandigarh

सिर पर एक लाख का इनाम फिर भी बेफिक्र दिखा लक्खा सिधाना, किसान महारैली में पहुंचा, देखती रह गई पुलिस

24 फरवरी 2021

भारतीय रेल
India News

खुशखबरी: रेलवे शुरू कर रहा है 11 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

24 फरवरी 2021

फाइल फोटो
Gurugram

तीन दिन तक होटल में लटका रहा एचआर मैनेजर का शव, मरने से पहले लिखा सुसाइड नोट, पत्नी-बेटे से है बहुत प्यार

24 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X