Uttarakhand: महिलाओं को 30 फीसदी क्षैतिज आरक्षण देने के सरकार के आदेश पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश में महिलाओं को राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग की उत्तराखंड सम्मिलित सेवा, प्रवर सेवा के पदों के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा में 30 फीसदी क्षैतिज आरक्षण देने के सरकार के 2006 के शासनादेश पर रोक लगा दी है। बता दें कि सरकार ने कुछ साल पहले प्रदेश की मूल निवासी महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 30 प्रतिशत क्षैतिज आरक्षण देने का शासनादेश जारी किया था।

Uttarakhand High Court stays State government order providing 30% reservation in State services to women having domicile of the State.