चमके उत्तराखंड के सितारे, प्रतियोगिता में पक्का किया पदक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 03:55 PM IST
two medals confirm for Uttarakhand
badminton
शानदार प्रदर्शन के जर‌िए दो धुरंधरों ने अख‌िल भारतीय प्रत‌ियोग‌िता में उत्तराखंड के ल‌िए दो पदक पक्के कर ल‌िए हैं। शुक्रवार को एक वर्ग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में बोध‌ित जोशी ने जीत दर्ज की तो कुहू गर्ग ने महिला युगल और म‌िश्रित वर्ग में प्रदेश की कुहू गर्ग ने सेमीफाइनल के ल‌िए जगह बनाई। अंत‌िम चार पहुंचने के बाद अब दोनों ख‌िलाड़‌ियों का पदक पक्का हो गया है।
शुक्रवार को परेड मैदान स्थित बहुउद्देश्यीय क्रीड़ा हॉल में प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल खेले गए। इससे पूर्व महिला युगल वर्ग में उत्तराखंड की कुहू गर्ग, असम की निंग्शी हजारिका की जोड़ी ने दिल्ली की गौरवी-ललिता दहिया को 21-11, 21-6 से हराकर अंतिम आठ में जगह बनाई थी।

मिश्रित युगल वर्ग में आंध्र प्रदेश के गाउस शेख व उत्तराखंड की कुहू गर्ग ने तमिलनाडु के राजेश कृष्णन-रमन तुलसी को 21-18, 21-18 से पराज‌ित कर क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश क‌िया था। शाम तक सभी वर्गों में सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने वाले व‌िजेताओं की स्थ‌िति साफ हो जाएगी।
 
