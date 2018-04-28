शहर चुनें

कालाढूंगी में देर रात एक घर पर गिरी आकाशीय बिजली, बाल-बाल बचे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कालाढूंगी।  Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 12:33 PM IST
नैनीताल जिले के कालाढूंगी में शुक्रवार देर रात एक घर पर आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से छत गिर गई, जिससे एक महिला घायल हो गई।
चकलुवा के पूरनपुर गांव में बलदेव सिंह के घर में आकाशीय बिजली गिरी। बिजली गिरने से मकान की छत टूट गई और बिजली की लाइन जलकर खाक हो गई।

छत गिरने से बलदेव सिंह की पत्नी घायल हो गई। परिवार के अन्य सदस्य इस हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे।
