ऋषिकेश: गंगा घाट पर मिले 15 साल के लड़के समेत तीन शव, देखते ही मच गया हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 11:04 AM IST
शुक्रवार सुबह ऋषिकेष के स्वर्ग आश्रम घाट के पास पुलिस ने तीन शव बरामद किए। मामला जैसे ही सामने आया वहां सनसनी फैल गई।
बताया जा रहा है कि, इसमें 45 वर्षीय अधेड़, एक 35 वर्षीय युवक और एक 15 वर्षीय बालक है। गीता भवन के घाट पर वहां लोगों ने जब शवों को देखा तो वहां हड़कंप मच गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। शव सुबह करीब 8 बजे मिले। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि तीनों ने जहर खाया है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इनके पास लल्लन नाम की एक पर्ची  मिली है। तीनों के मुंह से झाग निकल रहे थे। पुलिस घटना से जुड़े हर पहलू की जांच कर रही है। आसपास के आश्रम और धर्मशाला में रुकने वाले लोगों से शवों की पहचान कराई जा रही है।
dead bodies found dead bodies rescue suicide police

