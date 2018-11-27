शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दर्दनाक हादसा: टाटा सूमो खाई में गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत, चालक की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, भिकियासैंण (अल्मोड़ा) Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 11:38 PM IST
car accident
car accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा में स्याल्दे के सुदूरवर्ती कुसाड़ पातली में टाटा सूमो अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
टाटा सूमो देर शाम देघाट से कलियालिंगुड़ गांव की ओर जा रही थी। हादसे में कला देवी पत्नी लक्ष्मण सिंह और हयात राम पुत्र देव राम निवासी कलियालिंगुड़ की मौत हो गई।

वाहन चालक खुशाल सिंह पुत्र नरेंद्र सिंह को चौखुटिया अस्पताल में ले जाया गया है।  राजस्व पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
court
Dehradun

कुमाऊं विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति समेत 34 को हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला

कुमाऊं विश्वविद्यालय में संविदा कर्मियों को नियमित करने के मामले में मुख्य न्यायाधीश रमेश रंगनाथन और न्यायमूर्ति आलोक सिंह की खंडपीठ ने विश्वविद्यालय के वर्तमान कुलपति सहित 34 को नोटिस जारी किया है। 

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मैक्स वाहन और ट्रक में हुई भिड़ंत
Uttarkashi

उत्तरकाशी: अध्यापकों को लेकर जा रहे मैक्स वाहन की ट्रक से भिड़ंत, 8 लोग घायल

27 नवंबर 2018

cricket ball
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी 2018: उत्तराखंड के अवनीश सुधा ने 339 रनों की पारी खेलकर रचा नया इतिहास

27 नवंबर 2018

rape
Dehradun

एनआईईपीवीडी यौन शोषण प्रकरण: आरोपित छात्र को एक सेमेस्टर के लिया किया सस्पेंड

27 नवंबर 2018

अमर व वेद प्रकाश की जोड़ी ने जीता खिताब
Dehradun

अमर व वेद प्रकाश की जोड़ी ने जीता खिताब

27 नवंबर 2018

Rajaji National Park
Haridwar

अब टाइगर रिजर्व में होगी रोजगार के साधनों की तलाश, इस तरह होगा बदलाव

27 नवंबर 2018

...छुपाना भी नहीं आता, जताना भी नहीं आता
Dehradun

...छुपाना भी नहीं आता, जताना भी नहीं आता

27 नवंबर 2018

पहली बार प्रकाशित महाविद्यालय पत्रिका नंदा तीरे पर हुआ विवाद
Dehradun

पहली बार प्रकाशित महाविद्यालय पत्रिका नंदा तीरे पर हुआ विवाद

27 नवंबर 2018

संतान को मिलता है मां-बाप के पुण्य का लाभ
Dehradun

संतान को मिलता है मां-बाप के पुण्य का लाभ

27 नवंबर 2018

trivendra singh rawat
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2018: अब शुरू होगा लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास का दौर

27 नवंबर 2018

