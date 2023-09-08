Uttarakhand: अनंत अंबानी ने मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में दी 25 करोड़ की धनराशि, प्रतिनिधियों ने सौंपा चेक

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री के डायरेक्टर अनंत अंबानी ने 25 करोड़ की धनराशि मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में दी। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने सहयोग के लिए अनंत अंबानी का आभार जताया। शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री आवास में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज कंपनी लिमिटेड के कार्यपालक सहायक तनय द्विवेदी और मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार बीडी सिंह ने सीएम को सहायता राशि का चेक सौंपा।

Uttarakhand | Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Company Limited, has provided a sum of Rs 25 crore for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Reliance Industries and Anant Ambani for this support… pic.twitter.com/uf39cjF1hg