Patwari Paper Leak For the first time paper leak of any recruitment of UKPCS was caught Uttarakhand news

Patwari Paperl Leak: भरोसे की टूटी दीवार, निष्ठा में आई दरार, घर के भेदी ने भेद डाला आयोग का तैयार किया कवच

आफताब अजमत, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: रेनू सकलानी Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:42 AM IST
सार

Patwari Paper  Leak Uttarakhand: पहली बार राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग की किसी भर्ती का पेपर लीक पकड़ में आया है। सरकार को इस बात पर फख्र था कि राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग की एक भी भर्ती का पेपर आज तक लीक नहीं हुआ है। बेरोजगारों का भरोसा आयोग पर देखते हुए सरकार ने समूह-ग की 23 भर्तियां सौंपी थी।

उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग
उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतियोगी परीक्षा को नकल माफिया से बचाने के लिए लोक सेवा आयोग ने जो कवच तैयार किया, उसे घर के भेदी ने भेद डाला। पिछले साल मई में उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (यूकेएसएसएससी) की स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा का पेपर लीक प्रकरण का मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद सिलसिलेवार भर्तियों में पेपर लीक होने की कारस्तानियां सामने आने लगी।



बेरोजगारों का भरोसा इस आयोग से उठ गया। सरकार ने सबसे भरोसेमंद उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग को समूह-ग की 23 भर्तियां सौंप दी लेकिन यहां भी पेपर लीक होने के बाद भरोसे की दीवार टूट गई और आयोग की निष्ठा में दरार आ गई।


यूकेएसएसएससी की समूह-ग भर्तियों के पेपर लीक होने के बाद सरकार के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती नौकरी के अवसरों को जारी रखने की थी। पिछले वर्ष सितंबर में सरकार ने समूह-ग की 23 भर्तियां राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग को सौंप दी। इसी महीने आयोग ने इन भर्तियों का विशेष कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया, जिसमें बताया गया कि कौन सी भर्ती का विज्ञापन कब निकलेगा और परीक्षा कब होगी। सरकार को इस बात पर फख्र था कि राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग की एक भी भर्ती का पेपर आज तक लीक नहीं हुआ है। 

निष्ठा ही दांव पर लग गई

नई समूह-ग भर्तियों के पेपर को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए इलेक्शन मोड में परीक्षा, पुलिस की मुस्तैदी, आयोग की सजगता के जो दावे किए गए, वह सभी पटवारी-लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा के पेपर लीक के साथ हवा हो गए। जिस आयोग के पास प्रदेश की पीसीएस, लोवर पीसीएस, इंजीनियरिंग सर्विस जैसी महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षाएं बेदाग कराने का अनुभव हो, उसकी निष्ठा ही दांव पर लग गई। छवि तार-तार हो गई। 
अब सरकार और आयोग के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती साख को बचाना है ताकि बेरोजगारों का टूटता भरोसा वापस पाया जा सके। आयोग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. राकेश कुमार ने एक पत्र जारी कर कहा है कि परीक्षाओं को उत्कृष्टता, निष्पक्षता और पारदर्शिता के साथ कराने के लिए आयोग सजग रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने खुद डीजीपी को अगस्त माह में चिट्ठी भेजकर एलआईयू को गोपनीय तौर पर आयोग परिसर में तैनात कराने के साथ ही परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पर्याप्त सुरक्षा बल की भी मांग की थी।  

